Study Reveals New Insights into Evolution of Eukaryotes and Ancestral Organisms’ Thermal History

A groundbreaking study has recently delved into the correlation between the ideal GDP-binding temperature of elongation factor 1A (EF-1A) and the optimal growth temperature (OGT) of an organism. This investigation aimed to decipher the thermal history of ancestral organisms, focusing primarily on the evolution of eukaryotes. EF-1A, along with EF-Tu, its bacterial counterpart, are GTPases that serve a pivotal role in protein synthesis. These proteins were selected as phylogenetic markers in this study due to their slow divergence rates, which facilitate the analysis of ancient evolutionary events.

Phylogenetic Analysis and Protein Reconstruction

Researchers analyzed 106 Asgard EF-1A sequences to build maximum likelihood phylogenetic trees. The results revealed a direct ancestral link between Asgard archaea and eukaryotes. Utilizing various algorithms, ancestral EF-1A sequences at the divergence node of Asgard and eukaryotic EF-1A were reconstructed. The proteins that resulted from this reconstruction displayed high confidence in their structural models.

Validating the Correlation Between GDP-binding Temperatures and OGTs

The study also integrated experimental validation of the relationship between GDP-binding temperatures and OGTs using the ThermoFluor assay and Mant-GDP binding measurements. The data indicated that the Asgard ancestor of eukaryotes likely had an OGT around 53°C. This finding suggests that eukaryogenesis, the origin of eukaryotes, occurred under moderately thermophilic conditions.

Tracing Asgard OGT Evolution

Not only did the research measure optimal GDP-binding temperatures of EF-1A from various Asgard archaea classes, but it also found that some are moderate thermophiles while others are mesophiles. The study correlated genomic features with GDP-binding-derived OGTs, yielding strong correlation results. It further reconstructed ancestral Asgard EF-1A proteins to trace Asgard OGT evolution.

The findings propose that Asgard archaea descended from a thermophilic common ancestor, with a general trend of decreasing OGT over time. The origin of eukaryotes coincided with a shift from a thermophilic to a mesophilic lifestyle, adding a new dimension to our understanding of evolutionary biology.