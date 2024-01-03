en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Study Reveals Higher Complexity in Human Purkinje Cells Compared to Mice

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Study Reveals Higher Complexity in Human Purkinje Cells Compared to Mice

The complex world of neurobiology is a labyrinth of constant discovery. A recent study examining the morphological and physiological properties of human Purkinje cells (PCs) in the cerebellum is a testament to that fact. The intriguing research compared these properties with those of mice, utilizing high-resolution morphological reconstructions and unique electrophysiological recordings of human PCs ex vivo.

Human Vs Mouse PCs: The Complexity Dilemma

The findings are as thought-provoking as they come. Human PCs, it turns out, are larger than mouse PCs and possess a higher dendritic complexity. The implications of this discovery are profound. Despite maintaining spike discharge properties similar to those of rodents during evolution, human PCs have developed more complex dendrites. This complexity, in turn, enhances their computational capacity, allowing human PCs to process significantly more input patterns than mouse PCs.

Exploring Ex Vivo Studies

The study’s findings are based on ex vivo studies of cerebellar cortical tissues, procured from surgeries. The research strictly adhered to ethical guidelines and was conducted with prior patient consent. It’s a crucial step forward in our understanding of human neuronal functions, which have been less studied compared to rodent models.

Implications for Understanding Neuronal Functions

The study suggests that although human and rodent PCs share some electro-responsive properties, human PCs have evolved to have a greater ability to combine multiple input patterns and generate specific responses. This insight contributes significantly to the understanding of human neuronal functions and the intricacies of our nervous system.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Novel RNA Targets Unearthed in Esophageal Cancer Study

By Hadeel Hashem

Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Leapting Technology's Autonomous Robot: A Game Changer for Solar Power Construction

By BNN Correspondents

Revolutionary Solar Panels Promise a Greener Future

By Ebenezer Mensah

Revolution in Forensic Imaging: Resolve Optics Unveils Model 228 Lens ...
@Crime · 11 mins
Revolution in Forensic Imaging: Resolve Optics Unveils Model 228 Lens ...
heart comment 0
Radio 4’s Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde

By Rizwan Shah

Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
DAS Solar Advances Photovoltaic Industry with Standardization and Superior Performance

By Ayesha Mumtaz

DAS Solar Advances Photovoltaic Industry with Standardization and Superior Performance
Celebrating the Legacy of Mathematician John Horton Conway

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrating the Legacy of Mathematician John Horton Conway
Space Agencies Unveil Mesmerizing Lunar Photographs

By Shivani Chauhan

Space Agencies Unveil Mesmerizing Lunar Photographs
Latest Headlines
World News
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
50 seconds
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
52 seconds
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
1 min
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
1 min
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
2 mins
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
2 mins
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
2 mins
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout
2 mins
Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app