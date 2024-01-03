en English
Environmental Science

Study Reveals Evolution May Be More Predictable Than Previously Believed

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
In an unprecedented discovery, a study has challenged the ingrained notion of the unpredictability of evolution. Led by Professor James McInerney and Dr. Alan Beavan from the University of Nottingham, and Dr. Maria Rosa Domingo-Sananes from Nottingham Trent University, the research indicates that the evolutionary path of a genome could be influenced by its evolutionary history.

Unmasking the Invisible Genetic Ecosystem

Utilizing a machine learning technique, the team managed to analyze the pangenome of a bacterial species, unearthing an ‘invisible ecosystem’ where genes either collaborate or conflict with each other. This breakthrough discovery opens up new perspectives towards understanding the intricacies of genomic evolution.

Implications for Synthetic Biology, Medicine, and Environmental Science

The implications of this revelation are profound, with potential impacts on synthetic biology, medicine, and environmental science. The research enables the identification of gene interactions, which could be strategically targeted to address pressing global issues such as antibiotic resistance, disease outbreak, and climate change.

Predictability of Evolution: A New Perspective

Through the analysis of 2,500 complete genomes, and with the aid of several hundred thousand hours of computer processing, the research team was able to predict the presence or absence of other gene families based on the existence of certain gene families. In the face of antibiotic resistance, this method allows for the identification of not just the resistance gene, but also the supporting genes that could be targeted to fight this issue. The research thus paves the way for the synthesis of new genetic constructs that could aid in developing new drugs or vaccines.

Environmental Science Science & Technology
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

