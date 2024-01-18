Study Challenges Assumption of Male Dominance in Primates

In a remarkable challenge to the prevailing notion of male dominance in primates, a study by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin, published in the journal Animals, suggests that female-biased power structures and social equality are not rare exceptions, but present across all major primate groups. This ground-breaking research, co-authored by anthropologists Rebecca Lewis and Chris Kirk, presents a compelling argument for reconsidering our understanding of power dynamics among primates.

Male Dominance: Not a Universal Trait

Surveying literature on 79 primate species, the study categorized primates into three groups: male-dominant, female-dominant, or co-dominant, based on their social structures. The analysis defies the long-held belief that male dominance is a universal trait in primates. It found that male dominance tends to occur in species where males are physically larger and have longer canine teeth than females.

Female Power and Social Equality

On the contrary, the study reveals that female dominance or social equality can emerge when there is a shortage of female mating partners relative to male demand. Particularly, in species where males and females are similar in size, females can have greater social leverage. Such patterns of power are exemplified by lemurs, gibbons in Southeast Asia, and marmosets in the Americas.

Implications for Primate Evolutionary History

The findings imply a significant shift in the understanding of primate evolutionary history. They contradict the assumption that male dominance was prevalent in early primate history, suggesting that no single pattern of intersexual power can be confidently assigned to the ancestors of many primate groups. Instead, the study proposes that explanations for the evolution of different power dynamics among sexes are needed.

This research underscores the importance of considering female power in understanding social dynamics in primates and potentially other animal species as well. It calls for a more nuanced study of power structures that goes beyond the dominant narratives of male superiority, opening up new avenues for research in primate behavior and evolution.