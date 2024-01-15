en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Study Calls for Improved Genetic Diversity Monitoring in Europe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Study Calls for Improved Genetic Diversity Monitoring in Europe

An international study involving researchers from the University of Helsinki has emphasized the critical role of genetic diversity in species adaptation amidst climate change. The research, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, scrutinized genetic diversity monitoring programs across Europe and exposed their inadequacy, particularly in Finland.

Genetic Diversity: A Lifeline for Species

Genetic diversity, the bedrock of species adaptation to changing environmental conditions, can mean the difference between survival and extinction. In 2022, the International Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) recognized the protection of genetic diversity in wild species as a cornerstone of biodiversity. Despite this, the study discovered that efforts to monitor genetic diversity are insufficient, particularly in Finland, where the number of monitoring programs is below par relative to its size and GDP.

Sweden Leads in Genetic Monitoring

Contrary to Finland’s performance, Sweden has been proactive in monitoring genetic diversity, with a specific focus on fish and marine organisms. The Scandinavian nation has also developed indicators to track genetic variation, setting a benchmark for other countries. The study further proposes a tool for identifying geographical areas where genetic surveillance should be prioritized, thereby augmenting the efficiency of monitoring efforts.

A Call for Enhanced Monitoring

The study’s lead author, Peter Pearman, underscored the importance of improved genetic diversity surveillance. Such monitoring can help identify areas conducive to genetic variants, safeguard them, and maintain the genetic diversity vital for species’ long-term survival. Enhanced monitoring can also assist in preserving species providing essential ecosystem services such as pollination, pest control, water purification, and climate regulation.

The research urges an urgent expansion in genetic diversity monitoring, particularly for populations and species most vulnerable to climate change. It also calls for increased investment in genetic monitoring across climate gradients occupied by focal species, especially in southeastern European countries. A comprehensive approach to genetic diversity protection can help us better prepare for a future marked by climate change and environmental uncertainties.

0
Europe Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
6 mins ago
Indutrade Set to Release 2023 Year-End Report: Webcast and Q&A Session Announced
Indutrade, an internationally renowned industrial company, has declared the release of its much-anticipated Year-End Report for 2023. The report comes out on February 1 and will be accessible from approximately 7:30 am Central European Time (CET). The announcement follows the company’s established tradition of transparency and accountability to its stakeholders. Webcast Details and Participation Alongside
Indutrade Set to Release 2023 Year-End Report: Webcast and Q&A Session Announced
Tusk's Stance on EU-Ukraine Trade Deal Stirs Debate
31 mins ago
Tusk's Stance on EU-Ukraine Trade Deal Stirs Debate
Tryg A/S to Release 2023 Annual Results; Top Executives to Conduct Conference Call
37 mins ago
Tryg A/S to Release 2023 Annual Results; Top Executives to Conduct Conference Call
European Parliament Contemplates New Directive on Driving Licences
11 mins ago
European Parliament Contemplates New Directive on Driving Licences
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
25 mins ago
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
Is Sweden's Cashless Society a Progress or Peril?
27 mins ago
Is Sweden's Cashless Society a Progress or Peril?
Latest Headlines
World News
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
6 seconds
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
10 seconds
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
13 seconds
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
13 seconds
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
16 seconds
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
21 seconds
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
24 seconds
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
41 seconds
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
42 seconds
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
39 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
48 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
49 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app