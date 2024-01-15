Study Calls for Improved Genetic Diversity Monitoring in Europe

An international study involving researchers from the University of Helsinki has emphasized the critical role of genetic diversity in species adaptation amidst climate change. The research, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, scrutinized genetic diversity monitoring programs across Europe and exposed their inadequacy, particularly in Finland.

Genetic Diversity: A Lifeline for Species

Genetic diversity, the bedrock of species adaptation to changing environmental conditions, can mean the difference between survival and extinction. In 2022, the International Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) recognized the protection of genetic diversity in wild species as a cornerstone of biodiversity. Despite this, the study discovered that efforts to monitor genetic diversity are insufficient, particularly in Finland, where the number of monitoring programs is below par relative to its size and GDP.

Sweden Leads in Genetic Monitoring

Contrary to Finland’s performance, Sweden has been proactive in monitoring genetic diversity, with a specific focus on fish and marine organisms. The Scandinavian nation has also developed indicators to track genetic variation, setting a benchmark for other countries. The study further proposes a tool for identifying geographical areas where genetic surveillance should be prioritized, thereby augmenting the efficiency of monitoring efforts.

A Call for Enhanced Monitoring

The study’s lead author, Peter Pearman, underscored the importance of improved genetic diversity surveillance. Such monitoring can help identify areas conducive to genetic variants, safeguard them, and maintain the genetic diversity vital for species’ long-term survival. Enhanced monitoring can also assist in preserving species providing essential ecosystem services such as pollination, pest control, water purification, and climate regulation.

The research urges an urgent expansion in genetic diversity monitoring, particularly for populations and species most vulnerable to climate change. It also calls for increased investment in genetic monitoring across climate gradients occupied by focal species, especially in southeastern European countries. A comprehensive approach to genetic diversity protection can help us better prepare for a future marked by climate change and environmental uncertainties.