Stockholm University Researchers Make Breakthrough in Ammonia Production Study

In a significant stride towards an environmentally conscious chemical industry, researchers from Stockholm University have made a pioneering breakthrough in the study of ammonia production. For the first time in history, the surface of iron and ruthenium catalysts have been analyzed during the formation of ammonia from nitrogen and hydrogen. The findings, published in the eminent scientific journal, Nature, open a new chapter in green chemical industry transition.

A New Perspective on Ammonia Production

Ammonia, a vital component for fertilizer production, has been traditionally produced through the Haber-Bosch process. This method, credited with averting mass starvation and saving billions of lives, has won three Nobel Prizes. However, despite its critical significance, the surface of the process's catalyst had remained unexplored under real production conditions. The lack of suitable experimental techniques had hindered this exploration until now.

The Groundbreaking Instrument in Stockholm

The breakthrough became possible through a new photoelectron spectroscopy instrument operating under high pressures, housed in Stockholm. This innovative tool enabled the team to directly observe the reaction and its intermediates, unearthing insights into the reaction mechanism. The study greatly benefited from the bright x-ray sources at PETRA III in Hamburg, with further advancements anticipated with the upgrade to PETRA IV.

Empowering a Green Transition in Chemical Industry

The ultimate aim of this research is to reduce the chemical industry's dependence on fossil fuels, which are currently responsible for 8% of global CO2 emissions. The aspiration is to develop new catalysts that are compatible with green hydrogen from electrolysis. The long-term vision extends to the potential for electrocatalytic ammonia production powered directly by renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power.

The research was a collaborative endeavor involving Stockholm University, Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY) in Hamburg, the Montan University in Austria, along with several former university employees. This breakthrough not only provides a better understanding of the catalytic process but also hints at the possibility of developing new catalyst materials for ammonia production, promising a greener future for the chemical industry.