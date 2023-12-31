en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Stargazers’ Delight: January 2024’s Astronomical Spectacle

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:36 am EST
Stargazers’ Delight: January 2024’s Astronomical Spectacle

As the calendar turns to January 2024, the cosmos prepares to dance a celestial ballet, providing a rich tableau of astronomical events for stargazers to marvel at. From lunar phases to planetary conjunctions, the first month of the year promises a sky full of wonders. The moon takes center stage as it reaches apogee on January 1, sitting at a distance of 404,909 kilometers, its farthest point from Earth, and perigee, its closest point, on January 13.

Moon’s Dance with Planets

The moon doesn’t just play solo; it engages in a dance with various celestial bodies throughout the month. The moon’s conjunctions with Venus, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune offer splendid viewing opportunities. Venus, often dubbed the ‘Morning Star,’ stands out in January’s twilight, especially from the Southern Hemisphere’s viewpoint. Mars, the Red Planet, maintains its position as a morning object throughout the year, while Jupiter commences its eastward prograde motion in the evening sky.

Cosmic Occurrences in January

Apart from the moon’s interplay with planets, other significant cosmic occurrences include the occultation of Antares on January 8, visible across North America. Saturn, stationed in Aquarius all year, will, unfortunately, be too close to the sun for viewing as the month ends. Uranus and Neptune also make their appearances in January’s sky, with Neptune scheduled for occultation for observers in the Southern Hemisphere on January 15.

Meteoric Display and Honors

The Quadrantid meteor shower, expected to peak on January 4, is another event to look forward to. With up to 50 meteors per hour at its zenith, it promises a celestial spectacle worth staying up for. January also holds special significance for James Edgar, a lifelong astronomy enthusiast and former president of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, who recently had an asteroid named in his honor and was awarded a Fellowship of the RASC.

0
Science & Technology Weather
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CityLab 2023: A Year in Review

By Quadri Adejumo

U.S. Government Shifts Stance on UFOs: From Speculation to Scientific Inquiry

By BNN Correspondents

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

A Day on Mars: Curiosity Rover Captures Unique Time-Lapse Video

By Geeta Pillai

Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal ...
@Health · 31 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal ...
heart comment 0
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain

By Rafia Tasleem

MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine

By Quadri Adejumo

Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern

By Salman Khan

The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential

By BNN Correspondents

Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential
Latest Headlines
World News
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
12 seconds
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
12 seconds
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
21 seconds
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
2 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
2 mins
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
5 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
7 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
9 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
9 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
9 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
11 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app