Star Diary Podcast Illuminates the Night Sky: Planets, Comet 144P Kushida and More

The latest episode of ‘Star Diary,’ a popular weekly stargazing podcast produced by BBC Sky at Night Magazine, has successfully mapped the celestial events visible in the Northern Hemisphere’s night sky from January 1 to January 7. The episode, hosted by Ezzy Pearson and Paul Money, offered a comprehensive guide for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts.

Gibbous Moon and Star Regulus

The podcast began by highlighting the position of the gibbous Moon in Leo, near the star Regulus. This prominent positioning can serve as a guide for amateur stargazers to locate Leo in the night sky.

Venus and Mercury Rise

Continuing their celestial journey, the hosts pointed out Venus and Mercury, which will rise in the southeast near Scorpius and Beta Scorpii, respectively. The visibility of these two planets can be a captivating sight for those waking up early or staying up late.

Planetary Visibility Post-Twilight

As the sky darkens post-twilight, the podcast suggests looking out for Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, and Uranus. These giant planets appear in order from the twilight zone, providing a mesmerizing display. Jupiter, when Venus is not visible, becomes the brightest planet in the sky, located above the head of Cetus. The hosts also pointed out a shallow triangle formation with Jupiter and the Pleiades star cluster in Taurus, which should be an enticing spectacle for stargazers.

Comet 144P Kushida Makes Its Appearance

The episode’s significant focus was Comet 144P Kushida. Estimated at magnitude 8-9, the comet is located a couple of degrees below Uranus. The hosts stressed the importance of using bright planets and stars as guides to locate fainter objects like this comet. They also discussed the history of the Messier catalogue, originally created to help identify comets by cataloging non-comet fuzzy blobs in the sky. This catalogue now aids our modern understanding of these ‘fuzzy blobs’ as galaxies.

In addition to the aforementioned celestial events, the episode also touched upon the Quadrantids meteor shower, providing tips for observing this meteor shower and promoting astrophotography and stargazing tips from BBC Sky at Night Magazine.