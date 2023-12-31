en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Star Diary Podcast Illuminates the Night Sky: Planets, Comet 144P Kushida and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:26 am EST
Star Diary Podcast Illuminates the Night Sky: Planets, Comet 144P Kushida and More

The latest episode of ‘Star Diary,’ a popular weekly stargazing podcast produced by BBC Sky at Night Magazine, has successfully mapped the celestial events visible in the Northern Hemisphere’s night sky from January 1 to January 7. The episode, hosted by Ezzy Pearson and Paul Money, offered a comprehensive guide for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts.

Gibbous Moon and Star Regulus

The podcast began by highlighting the position of the gibbous Moon in Leo, near the star Regulus. This prominent positioning can serve as a guide for amateur stargazers to locate Leo in the night sky.

Venus and Mercury Rise

Continuing their celestial journey, the hosts pointed out Venus and Mercury, which will rise in the southeast near Scorpius and Beta Scorpii, respectively. The visibility of these two planets can be a captivating sight for those waking up early or staying up late.

Planetary Visibility Post-Twilight

As the sky darkens post-twilight, the podcast suggests looking out for Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, and Uranus. These giant planets appear in order from the twilight zone, providing a mesmerizing display. Jupiter, when Venus is not visible, becomes the brightest planet in the sky, located above the head of Cetus. The hosts also pointed out a shallow triangle formation with Jupiter and the Pleiades star cluster in Taurus, which should be an enticing spectacle for stargazers.

Comet 144P Kushida Makes Its Appearance

The episode’s significant focus was Comet 144P Kushida. Estimated at magnitude 8-9, the comet is located a couple of degrees below Uranus. The hosts stressed the importance of using bright planets and stars as guides to locate fainter objects like this comet. They also discussed the history of the Messier catalogue, originally created to help identify comets by cataloging non-comet fuzzy blobs in the sky. This catalogue now aids our modern understanding of these ‘fuzzy blobs’ as galaxies.

In addition to the aforementioned celestial events, the episode also touched upon the Quadrantids meteor shower, providing tips for observing this meteor shower and promoting astrophotography and stargazing tips from BBC Sky at Night Magazine.

0
Europe Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The George Cross on Malta's Flag: A Symbol of Colonial Hangover?

By BNN Correspondents

Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections

By María Alejandra Trujillo

European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead

By Safak Costu

Channel Tunnel to Introduce New Procedures for Streamlined Border Checks

By Safak Costu

Channel Tunnel to Introduce New Procedures for Streamlined Border Chec ...
@Europe · 2 hours
Channel Tunnel to Introduce New Procedures for Streamlined Border Chec ...
heart comment 0
Malta in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Transformations

By Safak Costu

Malta in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Transformations
American Military Engagements in 2023: A Year of Global Operations and Alliance Building

By Hadeel Hashem

American Military Engagements in 2023: A Year of Global Operations and Alliance Building
Western Economies Outperform in 2023 Amid Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis

By Momen Zellmi

Western Economies Outperform in 2023 Amid Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
1 min
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
3 mins
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
5 mins
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
6 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
7 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
10 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
10 mins
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
13 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
14 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
15 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
15 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
35 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app