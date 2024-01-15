en English
en English
Science & Technology

Spectroscopic Study Unveils Homogeneous Chemical Composition of Comet 46P/Wirtanen

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Spectroscopic Study Unveils Homogeneous Chemical Composition of Comet 46P/Wirtanen

On December 16, 2018, a cosmic spectacle unfolded as Comet 46P/Wirtanen made a close approach to Earth, illuminating our skies with a greenish hue. This celestial event provided a unique opportunity for astronomers to conduct extensive spectroscopic observations to probe the comet’s chemical composition. A team of researchers, led by K. Aravind and Kumar Venkataramani, capitalized on this opportunity by deploying a 1.2 m telescope equipped with a low-resolution spectrograph.

Spectroscopic Observations and Findings

The team’s primary objective was to monitor the comet’s activity and compute the relative abundances of various molecules in its coma – the nebulous envelope around the nucleus of the comet. They meticulously tracked the production rates of molecules such as CN, C2, C3, and NH2, along with the Afρ parameter, an indicator of dust production. The researchers observed these parameters both before and after the comet’s perihelion – the point in its orbit closest to the sun.

The ensuing findings revealed that Comet 46P/Wirtanen exhibits a typical coma composition with stable abundance ratios relative to CN throughout the observation periods. This supports the hypothesis of a homogeneous composition within its nucleus. Intriguingly, the team also noted an increase in the abundance of ammonia in the comet compared to the average abundance observed in other comets.

Unraveling the Chemical Homogeneity of Jupiter Family Comets

The study’s findings offer valuable insights into the chemical homogeneity of Jupiter Family Comets (JFCs). These comets, characterized by orbital periods of less than 20 years, can be observed multiple times, allowing for a comparison of the coma composition across different apparitions. In the case of Comet 46P/Wirtanen, the consistent chemical makeup observed reinforces the understanding of the stability of these icy celestial bodies.

A Significant Contribution to Comet Studies

The research paper, spanning 11 pages and incorporating 6 figures and 2 tables, has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Astronomical and Astrophysical Sciences (JOAAS). The study significantly contributes to the fascinating world of comets, revealing the homogeneous chemical composition of Comet 46P/Wirtanen and its intriguing enhancement in ammonia abundance. It enriches our understanding of comets and their diverse compositions, opening up new avenues for future research in this domain.

Science & Technology
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

