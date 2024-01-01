en English
Science & Technology

Speak Whale? Technological Innovations Propel Bioacoustics into New Era

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
The realm of bioacoustics, the study of sound production, dispersion, and reception in animals, is being propelled into a new era, courtesy of advancements in hardware recording devices and artificial intelligence software. These scientific and technological leaps are fuelling the belief among scientists that the translation of animal sounds into human language may soon be a reality. As fantastical as it sounds, the notion of humans being able to ‘speak whale’ or communicate with bats is no longer a far-fetched idea, but a subject of serious scientific study.

Technological Innovations Driving Bioacoustics

Acoustic monitoring technology has seen rapid advancements in both marine and terrestrial systems, enabling efficient and non-invasive monitoring of a wide range of species. Open source models like the Audiomoth, which come at a low cost, have democratized access to acoustic sensors and opened up new avenues of research. Progress in the field has been facilitated by advancements in hardware, machine learning applications, and acoustic biodiversity indicators.

Overcoming the Hurdles

Despite the major strides, the path to fully understanding and translating animal sounds is littered with challenges. Some of the main hurdles include insufficient reference sound libraries, a lack of open source audio processing tools, and a need for standardization of survey and analysis protocols. Collaboration is emphasized as being key to overcoming these obstacles and propelling the field forward.

Exploring the Uncharted Territories of Animal Communication

In the Financial Times’ Tech Tonic series, innovation editor John Thornhill and series producer Persis Love delve into this intriguing possibility. The series, which includes discussions with experts, provides an in-depth look into how generative AI is contributing to our understanding of animal communication. It underscores the fact that what once seemed like a whimsical idea is now a tangible subject of study, thanks to recent technological innovations.

Science & Technology Wildlife
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

