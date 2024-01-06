SpaceX’s Starship Gears Up for Third Flight: Booster 10 and Ship 28 Complete Testing

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is making considerable strides towards the third flight of its revolutionary Starship. The two critical components of this mission, Booster 10 and Ship 28, have successfully concluded their individual test campaigns and are now in the final stages of preparation for the actual launch. The meticulous efforts by SpaceX engineers and technicians are centered on ensuring complete readiness for the flight, involving everything from routine checks to the implementation of new modifications learned from the previous flight of Booster 9.

Booster 10: Road to Redemption

Booster 10 had a notable hiccup during a static fire attempt on December 21, 2023, triggering an emergency dump of liquid oxygen. Despite this setback, the team at SpaceX managed a turnaround as the booster successfully completed a 33-engine static fire on December 29, 2023. This triumphant test underscored the effectiveness of SpaceX’s new propellant pumps and subcoolers, hinting at a potential decrease in propellant loading time for future missions.

Ship 28: Gearing up for Flight

Meanwhile, Ship 28 also showcased its readiness by accomplishing engine testing with a full six-engine static fire on December 20, 2023, and a single-engine static fire on December 29, 2023. The latter test was characterized as a ‘flight-like startup,’ hinting at possible flight plans for Ship 28. These plans might encompass an orbital mission or a controlled descent over the Indian Ocean, as suggested by a recent FCC license.

Final Preparations and Beyond

Currently, both Booster 10 and Ship 28 are undergoing detailed work in their respective bays before they return to the launch site for integrated testing and the actual launch. SpaceX’s commitment to iterative learning and its relentless pursuit of innovation are the driving forces behind these developments. The upcoming flight of Starship, which comprises Booster 10 and Ship 28, is expected to be a significant milestone in the company’s ambitious space exploration plans.