SpaceCom Conference: DoD and Commercial Partnership Vital for Future of Space Tech

In Orlando, the annual SpaceCom conference unfolded, a hub of discussions revolving around the ever-evolving market for technologies that enhance satellite maneuverability and on-orbit longevity. A key voice in these discussions was Lt. Col. Leon Killings from the Space Force, who underscored the military's keen interest in leveraging the advancements of the commercial space sector, while not being the sole investor.

DoD: The Driving Force for Innovation

Industry representatives, such as Lauren Smith from Northrop Grumman and Lars Hoffman from Blue Origin, posited that the Department of Defense (DoD), and particularly the Space Force, is perceived as the key customer driving technological innovation and market sustainment. This pivotal role played by the DoD has led to industry-wide calls for clearer requirements to guide investment in space operation technologies like on-orbit refueling and satellite servicing.

Market Transition and the Role of DoD

There's a shared understanding that the current market is in a transitional phase and needs more than just a financial leg-up from the DoD to move technologies beyond the R&D stage. Lt. Col. Killings voiced concerns about setting rigid requirements too early, which could stifle the development of diverse solutions.

The Future of In-Space Economy: A Hybrid Approach

Despite these apprehensions, the panelists reached a consensus on the necessity of enhanced government-industry communication and a hybrid early investment approach to establish a stable in-space economy. They acknowledged that more government resources are crucial for achieving rapid advancements in space mobility and logistics - a need recognized by Space Force leadership.

The conference also underscored the importance of collaboration between the U.S. Space Force and commercial companies to address the military's space technology needs. With an emphasis on space mobility and logistics, the conference explored how commercial companies could contribute to satellite technology, including aspects such as refueling satellites, rapid rocket delivery, and innovation in the space industry. Brig Gen Kristin Panzenhagen highlighted the need for responsiveness and infrastructure in space systems, expressing confidence in American commercial innovation. The conference provided valuable expertise and insights for the Space Force's future endeavors.

One such endeavor is the BAE Systems' program to design and manufacture an advanced military GPS receiver and next-generation semiconductor. This initiative, part of a $247 million contract received from the U.S. Space Force, aims to develop advanced, security-certified technology for assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) in GPS jamming and spoofing environments. The plan is to deploy this technology to the U.S. and its allies by 2025, a clear signal of the critical role played by the Space Force in shaping the future of space technology.