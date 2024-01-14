en English
Science & Technology

Space Shuttle Legacy: Inspiring the Future of Reusable Spacecraft

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
In the vast expanse of the cosmos, a legacy was etched by the Space Shuttle program, a testament to human ingenuity and the quest for knowledge. With a fleet of five Orbiters – Columbia, Challenger, Discovery, Atlantis, and Endeavour – the program transfigured the ethos of space exploration, heralding the advent of the first reusable spacecraft.

The Epoch of Reusability

The Space Shuttle program was not merely about creating spacecraft; it was about constructing an enduring edifice of human achievement in space. With a total of 134 missions, it clocked 1,316 days, 19 hours, 24 minutes, and 43 seconds in space, completing 20,958 Earth orbits. The Shuttles played a pivotal role in the deployment, recovery, and maintenance of satellites and the construction of the International Space Station (ISS), the most massive human-made structure in space. They also paved the way for international cooperation, docking with Russia’s Mir space station nine times and making 36 trips to the ISS, with Atlantis undertaking the program’s 37th mission to the station.

Inspiring Future Space Travel

The Space Shuttle’s capabilities and its potential to transport humans and cargo to and from space have left an indelible mark on future human spaceflight aspirations. Its impact is expected to manifest in future developments, such as the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Space Rider mission. Drawing insights from the Intermediate eXperimental Vehicle (IXV) project, the Space Rider, a reusable spaceplane, is set to orbit and land automatically on the ground in 2020, transporting payloads for various applications and bolstering European industry competitiveness.

Reimagining Rocket Reusability

Space industry newcomer, Stoke Space, is taking the concept of reusability a step further, aiming to make every part of their rockets fully reusable. They are developing a metallic heat shield that is actively cooled during descent to protect the upper stage from the intense heat generated during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Their ‘ring of fire’ design, which places engines strategically on the edges of the upper stage, has shown promising results. Stoke Space envisions carrying human crews into space with their fully reusable rockets, challenging industry norms.

SpaceX’s Starship: Pushing the Boundaries of Reusability

Space industry giant SpaceX is developing the Starship, a fully reusable two-stage super heavy lift launch vehicle. Designed to replace the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Starship is intended for missions to low Earth orbit, Mars, the Moon, and for refueling other Starships. Despite facing challenges, SpaceX’s relentless pursuit of innovation is indicative of the future trajectory of space exploration.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

