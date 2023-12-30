en English
Science & Technology

Space PAHs: Cold Birthplaces of Life’s Building Blocks Unearthed

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:22 am EST
Space PAHs: Cold Birthplaces of Life’s Building Blocks Unearthed

Recent studies have shifted the paradigm around the origins of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), organic molecules considered to be prebiotic building blocks for life. It is now suggested that these compounds can form in cold regions of space with temperatures not much higher than 100 K. This is a significant departure from the previous belief that PAHs originated in warmer environments around 1000 K, such as star-forming molecular clouds or circumstellar disks.

Probing Ancient Space Rocks

Professor Kliti Grice, in collaboration with a team of international researchers, analyzed samples from the asteroid Ryugu, which was returned to Earth by a Japanese spacecraft in 2020, and the Murchison meteorite, which landed in Australia in 1969. The team compared the isotopic compositions of PAHs with those from controlled burns of Australian plants.

Revelations from the Cosmic Laboratory

The analysis identified two types of PAHs, suggesting that smaller ones formed in the cold expanse of outer space while larger ones were likely birthed in warmer environments. The presence of both PAHs and organosulfides in Ryugu indicates that these compounds predate the Solar System, extending their history further back than previously thought.

The Implications for Extraterrestrial Life

This research into PAHs is more than just a curiosity. As likely precursors to life, their existence in space suggests possible pathways for life beyond Earth. Understanding the chemical pathways of these compounds through different formation environments is essential in the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life, providing scientists with a broader perspective on where to look for signs of life in the cosmos.

Science & Technology
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

