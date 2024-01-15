en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Soly Raises 30 Million Euros to Expand Solar Energy Services Across Europe

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Soly Raises 30 Million Euros to Expand Solar Energy Services Across Europe

Renewable energy company Soly, originating in Groningen, has successfully secured 30 million euros in a recent fundraising round. Leading the investment were ArcTern Ventures and Fifth Wall, with existing investors like Shell Ventures and ABP pension fund also participating. The funds will facilitate Soly’s expansion into new European territories including Italy, Spain, France, and Scandinavia.

Expansion Plans

Soly, founded in 2013 by brothers Patrick and Milan van der Meulen, plans to offer a diverse spectrum of innovative energy services in these regions. The company’s birth was inspired by the environmental documentary ‘An Inconvenient Truth’, and ever since, their mission has been to make solar energy accessible to all. Soly operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the UK, and South Africa at present, providing solar energy systems, batteries, and charging stations. Their goal is to supply renewable energy to over 500,000 households and businesses by 2030.

The Soly Brain

In 2023, Soly launched the Soly Brain, a home energy management system. This system controls solar panels, home batteries, and charging stations. Moreover, these can be bundled into a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) to balance the energy grid. By 2024, Soly intends to establish the first energy networks in the Netherlands and Germany.

Backing Soly’s Vision

Supporters of Soly’s vision are Fifth Wall, a venture capital firm with a focus on real estate and property technology, and ArcTern Ventures, an investor in climate change and sustainability solutions. They both share the belief that Soly is well-positioned to lead the home electrification wave in Europe, becoming a future utility.

0
Energy Europe Science & Technology
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
4 mins ago
SSE Renewables Amplifies Solar Project Portfolio in Poland with 400 MW Acquisition from IBC SOLAR
In a significant move towards cleaner energy, SSE Renewables, a subsidiary of the UK’s SSE Plc, has broadened its solar project portfolio in Poland. The latest addition is an early-stage solar project set boasting a total capacity of 400 megawatts (MW), acquired from German photovoltaics contractor, IBC SOLAR, reinforcing SSE Renewables’ commitment to renewable energy.
SSE Renewables Amplifies Solar Project Portfolio in Poland with 400 MW Acquisition from IBC SOLAR
Weca Mayor Proposes Tidal And Thermal Energy Solutions to Energy Crisis
18 mins ago
Weca Mayor Proposes Tidal And Thermal Energy Solutions to Energy Crisis
Ion-Solvating Membranes: A Game Changer in Water Electrolysis
19 mins ago
Ion-Solvating Membranes: A Game Changer in Water Electrolysis
Nyrstar Suspends Budel Zinc Smelting Operations Amid High Energy Costs
5 mins ago
Nyrstar Suspends Budel Zinc Smelting Operations Amid High Energy Costs
Hydropower Gains Steady Support in Japan Amid Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy
14 mins ago
Hydropower Gains Steady Support in Japan Amid Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soar Amidst Severe Cold Weather
15 mins ago
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soar Amidst Severe Cold Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress to Scrutinize Media Documents Amid Ongoing Investigations
3 mins
Congress to Scrutinize Media Documents Amid Ongoing Investigations
UNESCO New Delhi and NCERT Launch Comic Book to Break Stereotypes Among Schoolchildren
3 mins
UNESCO New Delhi and NCERT Launch Comic Book to Break Stereotypes Among Schoolchildren
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs
3 mins
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
3 mins
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
3 mins
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
3 mins
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
3 mins
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
4 mins
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
18 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
47 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app