Skyscraper-Sized Asteroid 2008 OS7 to Safely Pass Earth

2008 OS7: A Closer Look

First identified in 2008, the asteroid measures between 690 feet and 1,575 feet, equivalent to the height of some of the world's most iconic skyscrapers. NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies has been closely monitoring the asteroid's trajectory and confirms that there is no chance of it striking our planet. This encounter marks one of several expected this week, with a number of smaller asteroids, no larger than a few dozen yards across, also making harmless passes.

Monitoring Near-Earth Objects

Despite the asteroid's classification as 'potentially hazardous', NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory assures that it is unlikely to ever collide with Earth. The lab has simulated every close approach the asteroid has made since 1900 and projected every approach it will make till 2198. This week's flyby will be the closest the asteroid has ever come or will ever come to Earth.

Future Encounters

After this week's pass, 2008 OS7 is not expected to return until 2032. However, its next visit will keep a much more distant boundary of about 45 million miles. Alongside 2008 OS7, several other smaller asteroids will also safely pass by Earth this Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, another asteroid, about half the size of 2008 OS7, is projected to maintain a distance of 4.5 million miles as it passes by Earth.