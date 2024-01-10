en English
Bahrain

Shura Council Chairman Speaks at Bahrain’s Al Ojeiri Calendar Launch

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Shura Council Chairman Speaks at Bahrain’s Al Ojeiri Calendar Launch

The Shura Council Chairman, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, chaired the inauguration of Bahrain’s edition of the Al Ojeiri Calendar, an event that signified the deep ties between Bahrain and Kuwait, and underscored the importance of shared knowledge, particularly in the field of scientific research and astronomical sciences. The event, held at the Alayam Media Center, was a collaborative effort with Kuwait’s Al Ojeiri Scientific Center.

Strengthening GCC Relations

Al Saleh emphasized the significance of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) relations and highlighted the need for a shared information base. He reflected on the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa concerning the importance of promoting scientific research as a crucial element in sustainable development.

Al Ojeiri Calendar: A Scientific Beacon

The Al Ojeiri Calendar, a project of the Al Ojeiri Scientific Center, was lauded by Al Saleh for its role in scientific and astronomical advancements. The calendar’s originator, Dr. Saleh Al Ojeiri, was recognized for creating the first modern astronomical calendar in the region. This calendar has served as an official reference since its first publication in 1938, contributing significantly to the field of astronomy.

Acknowledging Key Contributors

Al Saleh concluded the ceremony by expressing his appreciation to His Highness Shaikh Nasser Al Mohammed Ahmad Al Ahmed Al Sabah, the Board Chairman of the Al Ojeiri Scientific Center. He also commended the center’s staff for their dedication and ongoing contributions to the field of science and research. The Advisor to His Majesty the King for Media Affairs also expressed appreciation for the late Dr. Saleh Al Ojeiri’s significant contributions in the fields of mathematics and astronomy.

Bahrain Science & Technology
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

