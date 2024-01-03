en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Semiconducting Epigraphene: A Major Breakthrough in Graphene Nanoelectronics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:00 pm EST
Semiconducting Epigraphene: A Major Breakthrough in Graphene Nanoelectronics

A major breakthrough in graphene nanoelectronics has been achieved with the creation of a new form of graphene – semiconducting epigraphene (SEG) – on single crystal silicon carbide substrates. This inventive material, with a band gap of 0.6 eV, exhibits room temperature mobilities exceeding 5,000 cm2V-1s-1, a performance substantially superior to silicon and other two-dimensional semiconductors.

Overcoming Graphene’s Limitations

Until this point, graphene’s lack of an intrinsic bandgap posed a significant challenge, limiting its utility in semiconducting applications. This scientific advancement effectively circumvents this obstacle, opening up a myriad of potential uses in the field of nanoelectronics.

The Science Behind SEG

The production of SEG involves the evaporation of silicon from silicon carbide surfaces, prompting the crystallization of a carbon-rich surface. This process leads to the formation of graphene multilayers. The initial graphitic layer, known as the buffer layer, is an insulating epigraphene layer partially covalently bonded to the SiC surface. A well-ordered buffer layer, chemically, mechanically, and thermally robust, is produced through a quasi-equilibrium annealing method.

Opening New Possibilities

This buffer layer can be patterned and connected to semimetallic epigraphene using traditional semiconductor fabrication techniques. The development of SEG augments the desirable properties of graphene with the necessary semiconducting capabilities for electronic applications, making it a significant stride in the field of nanoelectronics. The research detailing this discovery has been published in Nature, supplemented by additional information and data available on request from the corresponding author.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
4 mins ago
Transforming CO2 into Industrial Resources: A Groundbreaking Innovation
In a remarkable breakthrough, a team of researchers at Ruhr University Bochum, led by Kevinjeorjios Pellumbi and Professor Ulf-Peter Apfel, have created a novel catalyst system that could revolutionize the conversion of carbon dioxide (CO2) into valuable industrial resources. The new technology aims to transform the harmful greenhouse gas into carbon monoxide (CO), a common
Transforming CO2 into Industrial Resources: A Groundbreaking Innovation
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
14 mins ago
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AWN Debuts Personal Weather Station Network at CES 2024
15 mins ago
AWN Debuts Personal Weather Station Network at CES 2024
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
6 mins ago
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
8 mins ago
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
Marvel's 'What If...?' Season 2: A New Perspective on Captain America's Time Travel
8 mins ago
Marvel's 'What If...?' Season 2: A New Perspective on Captain America's Time Travel
Latest Headlines
World News
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
1 min
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
1 min
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
1 min
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
2 mins
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
2 mins
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
3 mins
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
3 mins
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
3 mins
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
31 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
43 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app