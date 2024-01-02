en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Scripps Research Team Discovers New Method to Uncover Potential Drug-Binding Sites

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Scripps Research Team Discovers New Method to Uncover Potential Drug-Binding Sites

In a groundbreaking development, researchers at Scripps Research have introduced a novel method to investigate protein interactions with drug-like small molecules within human cells. This breakthrough is seen as a significant leap forward in the field of drug discovery.

A Convergence of Chemistry and Analytical Methods

The newly developed method, detailed in Nature Chemical Biology, merges chemistry and analytical techniques to pinpoint the specific binding sites where proteins and small molecules interact. Led by Christopher Parker, Ph.D., the research team devised chemical probes, termed photoaffinity probes, which can be triggered by light to capture a bound protein.

Unveiling New Drug-Binding Sites

This innovative strategy led to the identification of over a thousand new potential drug-binding sites on proteins. Remarkably, the majority of these sites were previously unreported and showcase novel shapes and features. This discovery opens a new avenue for the development of therapies that are more targeted and effective, potentially revolutionizing treatments for diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Implications and Future Directions

The implications of this research are far-reaching. The team at the Parker lab is now looking to apply this technology to target proteins that are relevant for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The co-first authors of this study, Jacob M. Wozniak and Weichao Li, Ph.D., have also acknowledged the valuable collaborative modeling work from Stefano Forli, Ph.D. This pivotal research represents a significant advancement in our understanding of protein interactions with small molecules, potentially heralding a new era in drug discovery.

0
Science & Technology
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

West Napa Fault Longer and More Powerful Than Previously Believed, New Research Reveals

By Quadri Adejumo

Live Monkey Hybrids: A New Frontier in Biology

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Iran Achieves Technological Milestone with First Indigenously Developed Cryogenic Loading Arm

By Momen Zellmi

How E. coli Colonizes the Mammalian Gut: The Role of Microscale Structures, Quorum Sensing, and Chemotaxis

By BNN Correspondents

Revolutionary Use of PPR Proteins Unveiled in Genome Engineering ...
@Science & Technology · 7 mins
Revolutionary Use of PPR Proteins Unveiled in Genome Engineering ...
heart comment 0
Japan’s Pivot in Nuclear Energy Policy: Potential Synergies with NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

By Ebenezer Mensah

Japan's Pivot in Nuclear Energy Policy: Potential Synergies with NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.
Understanding the Winter Surge of Respiratory Viruses: Insights from Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Matthew Binnicker

By Salman Khan

Understanding the Winter Surge of Respiratory Viruses: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Matthew Binnicker
SKUAST-K Holds ‘Mass Awareness cum Farmer-Scientist Interaction on Apple Blotch Leaf Miner’

By Rafia Tasleem

SKUAST-K Holds 'Mass Awareness cum Farmer-Scientist Interaction on Apple Blotch Leaf Miner'
Unraveling New Aspects of Alzheimer’s and Neurological Research

By Wojciech Zylm

Unraveling New Aspects of Alzheimer's and Neurological Research
Latest Headlines
World News
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
35 seconds
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
38 seconds
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
39 seconds
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
54 seconds
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
59 seconds
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
59 seconds
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
1 min
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
1 min
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
1 min
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app