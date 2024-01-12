en English
Science & Technology

Scientists Crack ‘Dolomite Problem’: Implications for Tech Industry

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
A 200-year-old geology enigma, known as the ‘Dolomite Problem,’ has been unraveled by a team of researchers from the University of Michigan and Hokkaido University. They have successfully grown dolomite crystals in a laboratory setting, a feat that was once considered near impossible. Dolomite, a key mineral component in places like the Dolomite mountains in Italy, Niagara Falls, and Utah’s Hoodoos, is commonly found in rocks older than 100 million years but rarely seen in younger formations.

Overcoming the ‘Dolomite Problem’

The ‘Dolomite Problem’ has puzzled scientists for more than two centuries. The formation of dolomite in nature is a slow process, inhibited by defects caused by the random attachment of calcium and magnesium to the crystal surface. This breakthrough was made possible by a new theory developed from advanced atomic simulations, which allowed the researchers to grow dolomite without these hindering defects.

Implications of the Discovery

By rinsing away these defects with water, such as through rain or tidal cycles, dolomite can form layers in years instead of millions of years. This simulation process was made more efficient through advanced simulations at U-M’s PRISMS Center, reducing computing demands and enabling these processes to be modeled on a desktop computer in milliseconds.

Impact on Technology

The implications of this groundbreaking research extend beyond geology. The study has potential applications in improving the quality of materials used in technology, such as semiconductors, solar panels, and batteries. The possibility of growing defect-free materials rapidly could revolutionize these industries, paving the way for more efficient and durable technology.

The study, published in the renowned journal Science, received funding from the American Chemical Society PRF New Doctoral Investigator grant, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science.

Science & Technology
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon

