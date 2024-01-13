en English
Science & Technology

Saturn’s Giant Storms: Leaving Lasting Imprints in the Atmosphere

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Saturn, the solar system’s second-largest planet, typically appears unremarkable with bands of white, yellow, and tan clouds adorning its vast atmosphere. Yet, the giant occasionally experiences storms of such magnitude that they encircle the planet and persist for extended periods. A recent study using an array of radio telescopes based in New Mexico has unveiled the enduring atmospheric imprints these storms leave behind.

The Ammonia Imprints

Researchers discovered regions with a surprising contrast in ammonia concentrations at varying altitudes. Higher altitudes exhibited lower concentrations of ammonia, while lower altitudes revealed higher concentrations. Notably, these regions align with the historical locations of giant storms that have been recorded as far back as 1876.

The Legacy of Giant Storms

The hypothesis put forth is that these colossal storms cause ammonia, present high in the atmosphere, to cool and condense into what scientists term ‘mushballs’ of ice. These mushballs then descend deep into the atmosphere, where they vaporize, depositing ammonia at lower levels. This process leaves a long-lasting trace, effectively a signature of these once visible tempests that have since disappeared.

The Night Sky Window

Currently, the planet Saturn is comfortably observable in the night sky. Positioned above the Moon this evening, and to the Moon’s lower right the following night, stargazers have a prime opportunity to view this celestial giant.

Science & Technology Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

