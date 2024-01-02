en English
Antarctica

Satellite Images Uncover Antarctica’s Argentine Islands Amidst Ice and History

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
On February 16, 2023, the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9 satellite captured the Argentine Islands of Antarctica in their full summer glory. Despite the season, the islands presented a winter-like panorama with their year-round ice caps, a stark reflection of the region’s harsh climate.

Islands in the Ice

The Argentine Islands, nestled against the backdrop of the mighty Antarctic Peninsula, and the vast Bellingshausen Sea, remain cloaked in ice even during the southern hemisphere’s summer. Winter Island, a significant member of this group, is particularly noteworthy with about 70 percent of its land area under a thick ice cap. The satellite images encapsulate this frosty landscape in vivid detail.

Consequences of a Melting Ice Cap

These images also underscore an alarming trend. The Antarctic Peninsula’s sea ice had melted to the lowest extent ever observed since satellite records began in 1979. This trend is concerning as it is the exact opposite of what is expected during this period – the ice should be expanding instead of shrinking. This unexpected shrinkage hints at the harsh reality of our warming planet and the urgent need for effective climate action.

A Region Rich in History and Biodiversity

Despite the harsh conditions, the Argentine Islands have a rich history. Winter Island served as a base for the British Graham Land Expedition from 1934 to 1937. The explorers utilized this island to survey the surrounding area in a period that marked a significant chapter in Antarctic exploration. Today, the Vernadsky Research Base on Galindez Island is the hub of research operations. Yet the historic Wordie House on Winter Island stands intact, a testament to the region’s past, accessible to permitted visitors. The islands are also home to local wildlife, including Adelie and Gentoo penguins, further enhancing the region’s biodiversity.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

