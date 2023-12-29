en English
Science & Technology

Satellite Connectivity in Smartphones: A Distant Reality in 2023

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:41 pm EST
In the wake of remarkable advancements in the global satellite industry in 2023, the much-anticipated widespread phone-to-satellite connectivity remained a distant reality. Despite the integration of multiple orbits, direct-to-device connectivity, and a shift towards the deployment of sophisticated medium to large satellites, the year ended with minimal progress in the field of satellite connectivity on smartphones.

The Promise of Satellite Connectivity

Leading the charge, Apple’s iPhone 14 introduced an Emergency SOS via Satellite feature in 2022. The feature, unique to Apple, allows users to send texts to emergency services, leveraging satellite networks. However, tech giant Qualcomm’s ambitious plan to expand this feature, using its Snapdragon chips, faced roadblocks. Despite a promising demonstration at CES 2023 with an aim to use the Iridium network for relaying emergency texts, data, and videos, the vision did not materialize. Qualcomm’s deal with Iridium ended without a single phone equipped with Snapdragon Satellite coming to the fore.

Wireless Carriers’ Efforts and Challenges

Wireless carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, who had proposed satellite solutions, also failed to make significant strides. T-Mobile’s collaboration with SpaceX and AT&T’s partnership with AST SpaceMobile remained under wraps, with no updates on their progress. Similarly, Verizon’s engagement with Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which had successfully launched test satellites, was shrouded in obscurity.

Barriers to Widespread Adoption

The barriers to widespread adoption of satellite texting are multifaceted. The high cost and the industry’s inclination towards a standards-based solution compatible with the 3GPP’s non-terrestrial networks (NTN) standard are the primary obstacles. Qualcomm’s proprietary solution encountered skepticism as it risked becoming obsolete if the industry pivoted towards the 3GPP’s NTN standard. Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, however, continues to stand out as a unique offering, attributed to the fact that Apple has absorbed the costs as a value-added benefit for iPhone users.

Looking Ahead

As we step into 2024, the smartphone industry remains hopeful about the future of satellite connectivity. Despite the setbacks faced by companies like Qualcomm, the potential benefits of this technology, including global coverage and enhanced emergency services, continue to drive interest and investment. However, the journey towards universal satellite connectivity for smartphones is fraught with challenges and uncertainties, and it remains to be seen how tech giants navigate these hurdles to deliver on the promise of ubiquitous connectivity.

Science & Technology
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

