Science & Technology

Sandboxie’s Latest Release: A Leap towards Enhanced Security and Compatibility

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Sandboxie, a renowned sandbox-based isolation software, has been instrumental in maintaining the integrity of user devices by running applications and browsers within a safe sandbox environment. The essence of this technology lies in the containment of all program-induced changes within the sandbox, which can be effortlessly deleted, ensuring no permanent modifications to the user’s PC.

A Journey of Ownership

Originally developed by Ronen Tzur, Sandboxie has witnessed a series of ownership transitions. It has been passed from Invincea to Sophos and eventually became open source under the stewardship of David Xanatos. This transition has fostered the evolution of Sandboxie, making it a more robust and user-friendly software.

Operational Compatibility and Versions

Sandboxie operates seamlessly on both 32- and 64-bit Windows NT-based systems, demonstrating its broad compatibility. It offers two distinct versions: Plus and Classic. The core components of both versions are identical, thus providing the same level of security and compatibility. The Plus version, characterized by a modern Qt-based user interface, supports new features introduced since the project’s open-sourcing. On the other hand, the Classic version, retaining the original MFC-based interface, does not support these newer features. However, users can manually configure these features via the Sandboxie.ini file.

Latest Release: Features and Fixes

The latest release, Sandboxie 1.12.6 Plus / Classic 5.67.6, brings several changes and fixes to the table. These include improved toolbar customization menu behavior, solutions for start.exe failures in a confidential box, and resolution to invalid directory names when initiating processes in an encrypted private box. Additionally, the release also presents corrections to symbolic link functionality within sandboxes and remedies for issues relating to file paths and explorer.exe on Windows 11 with ‘SysCallLockDown=y’.

Users can download the latest versions of Sandboxie Plus and Classic from the provided links. As an open source software, Sandboxie is readily available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems. For a comprehensive list of updates, users can refer to the release notes.

Science & Technology
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

