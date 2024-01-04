Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5: Leaks Reveal Design Overhaul and Robust Features

In an era dominated by lightweight, delicate devices, Samsung is gearing up to buck the trend with its latest rugged offering, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5. Recently leaked renders have shed light on the design and specifications of the device, a testament to Samsung’s commitment to durability and functionality.

A Design Overhaul

One of the most significant design changes in the Galaxy Tab Active5, as compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab Active4, is the repositioning of physical buttons to the shorter side of the tablet. This shift aims to enhance usability in portrait mode, reflecting Samsung’s attention to user experience. The device is designed with a rugged exterior that boasts IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, a 1.2mm anti-shock protective cover, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, providing a solid defense against the rigors of everyday use.

Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Tab Active5 is powered by an Exynos 1380 processor and comes in two memory configurations: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage or 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Both versions allow for storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. This tablet is not just about ruggedness and power; it also offers quality visuals with an 8-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. The device features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, offering decent photography capabilities for a rugged tablet.

Connectivity and Battery Life

On the connectivity front, the Galaxy Tab Active5 includes GPS, Type-C USB 3.2, and a POGO pin. The device is fueled by a 5,050 mAh battery, which, according to reports, can deliver up to 16 hours of video playback, 15 hours of internet use, or 33 hours of 4G LTE talk time. This impressive battery life, combined with the device’s robust features, positions the Galaxy Tab Active5 as a reliable companion for those who need a device that can withstand the elements and the pressures of heavy usage.

Despite Samsung not disclosing the official launch date, the leaks suggest that the announcement is looming, indicating that users won’t have to wait long to get their hands on this rugged yet sophisticated device. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 is shaping up to be a compelling option for those in need of a durable, high-performing tablet.