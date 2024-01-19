Safran Achieves Milestone with Successful Open Rotor Jet Engine Test

In a significant stride towards sustainable aviation, Safran has marked a milestone with the successful testing of an innovative 'open rotor' jet engine design. This new architecture, taking a leap from the traditional designs, exposes the fan blades unlike the covered nacelle in conventional jet engines. A harmonious blend of the fuel efficiency of turboprop engines with the speed and comfort of jet engines, the open rotor engine is anticipated to revolutionize the aviation industry.

Open Rotor: A Paradigm Shift in Engine Design

The 'open rotor' design is a radical departure from the traditional, enclosed fan blades of jet engines. Its similarity to turboprop engines, while maintaining the operational efficiency of a jet engine, makes it a groundbreaking invention. By leaving the blades exposed, it opens up avenues for significant environmental and operational benefits.

Advancing Towards Sustainable Aviation

Aligning with the global aviation industry's commitment to sustainability, the open rotor engine aims to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. It promises an impressive decrease by up to 20% compared to contemporary engines, reaffirming Safran's commitment to develop more efficient and sustainable aircraft propulsion systems.

Historic Wind Tunnel: The Testing Ground

The testing of this revolutionary engine took place in a wind tunnel facility with a rich historical backdrop. Operational since the dawn of aviation, this facility has witnessed numerous landmark aeronautical advancements. The testing of Safran's open rotor engine adds another illustrious chapter to its legacy.

As part of a four-year test campaign slated to run until 2028, the tests were conducted in collaboration with ONERA, the French national aerospace research agency. The aim is to mature the open-fan’s aerodynamic and acoustic performance. Safran also plans a follow-on phase of 'simulation tests' where the engine will be mounted on a demonstrator wing section.

Parallelly, Safran is investing in its network to support the RISE programme, targeting the service entry of a new narrowbody powerplant by 2035. This successful test signifies a monumental step in the evolution of aircraft engine technology, potentially shaping an eco-friendly future for aviation.