RR Lyrae Stars: Young and Metal-Rich, Contrary to Traditional Beliefs

In a groundbreaking study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, new insights on RR Lyrae stars have been unveiled, challenging pre-existing beliefs. RR Lyrae stars, typically recognized as indicators of old, metal-poor stellar populations, may in fact be young and metal-rich, according to the research conducted by Alexey Bobrick, Giuliano Iorio, Vasily Belokurov, Joris Vos, Maja Vučković, and Nicola Giacobbo.

Binary Interactions: The Key to Young, Metal-Rich RR Lyrae Stars

The researchers utilized detailed binary stellar evolution modeling to demonstrate that binary interactions can naturally yield metal-rich RR Lyrae stars. Binary interactions involve binary companions stripping part of the progenitor star’s envelope during the red giant phase. This results in stripped horizontal branch stars that are bluer and fall within the instability strip, where pulsation occurs. This starkly contrasts with the single evolution scenario, where stars typically reach such colors only at an advanced age and low metallicity.

Young RR Lyrae Stars in the Milky Way’s Thin Disc and Bulge

The researchers found that the RR Lyrae stars formed through binary interactions are relatively young, ranging from 1 to 9 billion years old, and predominantly found in the Milky Way’s Thin Disc and Bulge. This finding challenges the traditional belief in RR Lyrae stars as indicators of old, metal-poor stellar populations.

Metal-Rich RR Lyrae Stars: Predicted Companions and Future Insights

Furthermore, the study predicts that all metal-rich RR Lyrae stars have long-period companions (with orbital periods longer than 1000 days) of A, F, G, or K-type. The characteristics of these companions, such as orbital periods and masses, once observed, could provide crucial insights into the mass and angular momentum-loss efficiency for Sun-like accretors and the nature of RR Lyrae populations.