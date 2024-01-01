en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Rogue Planets in Outer Solar System: A New Frontier in Astrophysics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Rogue Planets in Outer Solar System: A New Frontier in Astrophysics

In a groundbreaking study recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the existence of Mars-sized free-floating planets (FFPs), or rogue planets, in the outer solar system is explored. These celestial bodies could potentially be orbiting at a distance of about 1,400 astronomical units from the Sun, introducing a new realm of possibilities in astrophysical research.

The Milky Way: A Drifter’s Haven

The hypothesis is built on the idea that the Milky Way Galaxy might be harboring billions, perhaps even trillions, of these rogue planets. Recent studies, employing data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, have identified potential Jupiter-sized rogue planet candidates. Intriguingly, some of these celestial bodies may form binary systems, challenging current planetary formation theories.

Rogue Planets: Unveiling Astrophysical Secrets

Amir Siraj, a PhD student at Princeton University and the study’s sole author, points out three astrophysical benefits of studying FFPs. Firstly, they can provide insights into planetary system formation. Secondly, they can help in assessing the habitability of these planets. Lastly, they can aid in analyzing dynamical interactions with stars and other planetary systems.

The Outer Solar System: A Potential Home for Terrestrial Planets?

The study, which involved around 100 million simulations, suggests the existence of a Mars-sized or Mercury-sized terrestrial planet in the outer reaches of our solar system, somewhere between 600 to 3,500 AU from the Sun. Discovery of such a planet could supply crucial information regarding the formation of planets around other stars, and the habitability of terrestrial exoplanets.

The Hunt for Rogue Planets

The study concludes by recommending further research to understand the capture mechanisms of rogue planets. It also advocates for the development of observational tests for their detection, with microlensing being the preferred method. The future of rogue planet research holds the promise of profound discoveries, contributing significantly to our broader understanding of the universe.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan Earthquake: LastQuake App Proves Crucial in Seismic Risk Reduction

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic Challenges

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Launches First Black Hole Study Satellite, XPoSAT

By Dil Bar Irshad

Polaroid's Revival: Analog Cameras and Innovative Printers for the Digital Age

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthc ...
@Health · 27 mins
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthc ...
heart comment 0
Decoding the Yeti: A Blend of Biology and Psychology

By Israel Ojoko

Decoding the Yeti: A Blend of Biology and Psychology
Irish Researchers Develop Satellite Tool to Tackle Seaweed Bloom Menace

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Researchers Develop Satellite Tool to Tackle Seaweed Bloom Menace
India’s Technological Progress in 2023: A Year of Significant Advancements

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Technological Progress in 2023: A Year of Significant Advancements
Bill Nye Advocates for AI Education and Regulation at CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Bill Nye Advocates for AI Education and Regulation at CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit
Latest Headlines
World News
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
24 seconds
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
46 seconds
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
1 min
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
1 min
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
1 min
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
2 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
3 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
4 mins
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
4 mins
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
24 seconds
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
30 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
33 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
53 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
56 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
59 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
2 hours
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app