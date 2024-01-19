Robotics Summit & Expo: Fostering Innovation in Commercial Robotics

The Robotics Summit & Expo, a premier international conference for commercial robotics developers, will be held on May 1-2, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The summit promises a rich blend of technical sessions, networking events, live demos, and keynotes, with the spotlight on expanding segments such as automated warehouses and healthcare robotics engineering.

Insights and Innovations

Over 60 speakers will deliver more than 40 sessions on various facets of robotics development, including machine learning, motion control, development tools, and specialized sessions on legged robots. Headlining the event are industry giants such as Agility Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Disney, and Teradyne. The conference offers an all-access pass, with early bird discounts available until March 8, and additional discounts for academia, associations, and corporate groups.

Highlighting Automated Warehousing

A unique addition to this year's summit is the Automated Warehouse conference track. This track addresses the rapidly growing segment of robot deployment in the logistics and supply chain industry. Attendees can look forward to insights on advances in humanoid robots and inside perspectives from Amazon Robotics. Over 150 exhibitors are expected to showcase the latest technologies and services catering to the burgeoning demand for robotics across various industry verticals.

Networking and Awards

Networking opportunities abound with a welcome reception, a gala dinner for the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards, and a Women in Robotics Breakfast. The event will also host a career fair by MassRobotics, which previously attracted over 600 candidates across various specializations in robotics. The Robotics Summit will be co-located with DeviceTalks Boston and the Digital Transformation Forum, offering additional learning and networking possibilities for attendees across different sectors.

MassRobotics Form & Function Challenge

One of the highlights of the Robotics Summit is the MassRobotics Form & Function Challenge. The challenge is a competition where innovators demonstrate their cutting-edge technologies, with winners announced during the summit. The event promises to be an enlightening expedition into the world of robotics, providing the necessary information for developers, engineers, and enthusiasts to build the future of robotics.