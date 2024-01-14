en English
Energy

RIKEN Researchers Manipulate Skyrmions and Antiskyrmions using Heat, Paving Way for New Memory Devices

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
RIKEN Researchers Manipulate Skyrmions and Antiskyrmions using Heat, Paving Way for New Memory Devices

In an era where technological advancement is driven by micro-level scientific breakthroughs, researchers at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science have cracked open a new path in the field of memory device development. The team, under the leadership of Xiuzhen Yu, has successfully manipulated skyrmions and antiskyrmions using heat gradients, a significant leap from the conventional use of electric currents.

Unlocking the Power of Skyrmions and Antiskyrmions

Skyrmions and antiskyrmions are magnetic textures, representing different electron spin orientations in certain materials. They hold the potential to revolutionize memory devices, with skyrmions acting as ‘1’ and antiskyrmions as ‘0’. The team’s microdevice, crafted from a magnet composed of iron, nickel, palladium, and phosphorous atoms, has laid the foundation for these advancements.

Thermal Gradients and Magnetic Fields: The Game Changers

The researchers discovered that a combination of a temperature gradient and a magnetic field at room temperature triggers a transformation of antiskyrmions into skyrmions. This transformative process remains stable even after the thermal gradient is removed, marking a significant stride in memory device technology. Interestingly, when no magnetic field was applied, the thermal gradient alone induced a shift from skyrmions to antiskyrmions, which also demonstrated stability.

Waste Heat: A New Player in Memory Storage

The breakthrough findings suggest that waste heat, a significant form of energy loss in current technology, could be harnessed to drive transformations between skyrmions and antiskyrmions. This innovative approach could pave the way for new types of nonvolatile memory devices, dramatically reducing energy consumption and advancing technological possibilities. The research, which aligns with theoretical expectations, was published in Nature Communications. The team plans to continue exploring this phenomenon with the aim of developing thermospintronic and spintronic devices for practical use.

Energy Science & Technology
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

