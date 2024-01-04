en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Revolutionizing Personalized Medicine: Novel Approach to Control Protein Synthesis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Revolutionizing Personalized Medicine: Novel Approach to Control Protein Synthesis

In a significant stride towards revolutionizing the domain of personalized medicine, a research team led by Shao and colleagues have developed a pioneering approach to manipulate protein synthesis within eukaryotic cells. This groundbreaking method utilizes synthetic RNA-binding protein (RBP) motifs, known as aptamers, in place of the natural polyadenylated (poly(A)) tails of mRNA, and introduces synthetic translation initiation factors (STIFs) that are genetically encoded. The resultant alterations have demonstrated a decrease in background protein expression, an increase in mRNA stability, and a reliance on STIFs for translation.

Reimagining Translation Initiation

The research underscores the closed-loop model of eukaryotic translation, where the interaction with endogenous translation initiation factors plays a pivotal role. This innovative approach essentially proves that efficient translation does not necessitate a natural poly(A) tail. Shao’s team further elevated their system by incorporating elements that respond to specific stimuli such as drugs or light. This ingenious mechanism permits on-demand drug production and release by cells, thus offering a potential gateway to the realm of targeted therapy.

Turning Malignant Cells into Drug-Releasing Platforms

Further augmenting this novel method, the team created an external stimuli-triggered dimerization mechanism. This mechanism activates split STIFs, thereby enabling controlled translation. The implications of this development are vast, extending to personalized medicine where it can be custom-tailored to respond to a multitude of stimuli, including those prevalent within cancer cells. This allows the conversion of malignant cells into drug-releasing platforms, positing a potent strategy for selectively eliminating cancerous cells.

Proof of Concept through Animal Model Experiments

Proof of concept for this groundbreaking method was established through animal model experiments. In a diabetes model, insulin expression was induced in response to the antiviral drug grazoprevir. Additionally, in a cancer model, the expression of the pro-apoptotic protein BAX led to the selective killing of cancer cells. Thus, the research presents a promising strategy for targeted therapy and offers a programmable control over protein production in living cells, heralding a new era of biomedical innovation.

0
Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
2 mins ago
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Researchers have made a significant leap in the field of synthetic biology by developing a system to regulate protein translation in mammalian cells. This breakthrough is achieved via the manipulation of mRNA circularization. The mechanism comprises synthetic mRNA transcripts with a control region containing RNA Binding Protein (RBP) specific aptamers in the 3′ UTR. The
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
China Sets Guidelines for Responsible Use of Generative AI in Scientific Research
13 mins ago
China Sets Guidelines for Responsible Use of Generative AI in Scientific Research
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
16 mins ago
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
2 mins ago
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
AFPKs: The Newly Discovered Metabolic Enzymes Unveiling Secrets of Animal Metabolism
5 mins ago
AFPKs: The Newly Discovered Metabolic Enzymes Unveiling Secrets of Animal Metabolism
Aditya L1: India's First Solar Observatory Satellite Nears its Destination
9 mins ago
Aditya L1: India's First Solar Observatory Satellite Nears its Destination
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
13 seconds
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
35 seconds
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
1 min
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
1 min
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
1 min
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
1 min
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
2 mins
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
2 mins
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
2 mins
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app