Science & Technology

Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: The Rise of Synthetic Receptors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: The Rise of Synthetic Receptors

Immunotherapies have been revolutionized with the advancement of synthetic receptors such as Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs), synNotch receptors, Modular Extracellular Sensor Architecture (MESA), and G protein-coupled Extracellular Sensors (GEMS). This advancement has streamlined the design-build-test-learn (DBTL) framework, accelerating the prototyping and optimization of synthetic systems for biomedical applications.

The Evolution and Innovation of CARs

Among the most advanced synthetic receptors, CARs stand out. Some have been approved by the FDA for CAR T-cell therapies. These receptors, featuring an extracellular domain (ECD), a transmembrane domain (TMD), and an intracellular domain (ICD), are modular and can be redesigned to target a range of antigens on cancer cells. The evolution of CARs from the first to the fifth generation has consistently aimed at increasing specificity and reducing off-target toxicity.

Several innovations such as tandem CARs, SUPRA CAR systems, and switchable CARs with bispecific adapters have been developed to enhance specificity and safety. Moreover, the field of CAR T-cell engineering is also expanding to optimize other components like the hinge region and TMD to improve performance.

Addressing Challenges in CAR-Based Solid Tumor Immunotherapy

Despite the strides made in CARs, challenges persist, particularly in CAR-based solid tumor immunotherapy. These challenges include tumor heterogeneity, inefficient trafficking, and an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME). To counter these, strategies involving dual CARs, tandem CARs, UniCAR systems, and CAR T-cells with chemokine receptor expression, heparanase for ECM degradation, and immunomodulatory factors are being developed.

The Next-Generation CARs

The development of next-generation CARs includes dual CARs or synNotch CARs for enhanced specificity, and ON and OFF switch CARs for improved safety. Furthermore, CRISPR/Cas-mediated knock-in technology is being utilized for allogeneic CAR T-cell transplantation, a move that will potentially avoid graft-versus-host disease and enhance T-cell potency.

These advancements in the development of synthetic receptors for immunotherapies are not just pivotal for the world of medicine, but also demonstrate the relentless pursuit of science in enhancing the quality of life.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

