Revolutionizing DNA Methylation Detection with Ultrafast Bisulfite Sequencing

A revolutionary method for detecting DNA methylation, specifically 5-methylcytosine (5mC), known as ultrafast bisulfite sequencing (UBS seq) has been developed by researchers. This method overcomes the limitations of traditional bisulfite sequencing (BS seq), which include DNA/RNA degradation and false positives due to incomplete cytosine to uracil (C to U) conversion. These issues have resulted in smaller DNA fragments, reduced sequence complexity, difficult mapping, and inaccurate methylation mapping.

Addressing the Challenges of BS seq

In order to tackle these challenges, researchers proposed several measures. These include shorter reaction times to decrease DNA/RNA degradation, and higher reaction temperatures to ensure complete denaturation of double-stranded DNA or RNA, thereby achieving complete C to U conversion. Furthermore, they suggested that a higher bisulfite (BS) reagent concentration could expedite the BS conversion rate, allowing the reaction to complete more quickly and reduce DNA degradation. Ammonium bisulfite, due to its higher solubility, is proposed as an alternative to sodium bisulfite, allowing higher concentrations of bisulfite reagent to be used.

Accelerating BS Conversion with a New Recipe

The researchers developed a new BS recipe, which demonstrated to accelerate BS conversion 13-fold, and showed that it does not generate false negatives for 5mC within a short reaction time. The new conditions also minimize DNA degradation and eliminate false positives caused by 4-methylcytosine (4mC), a known cytosine modification in bacterial and eukaryotic genomes.

Advantages over Conventional Methods

When comparing the new BS seq conditions with conventional ones, the researchers observed lower background noise, less overestimation of 5mC levels, and higher genome coverage. They also demonstrated the new method’s effectiveness in sequencing 5mC from a small number of cells, showing its potential in applications like cancer diagnosis, where precise methylation profiling is essential. The results identified NSUN2 as the major writer protein responsible for the deposition of 90% of m5C sites in HeLa mRNA and revealed enriched m5C sites in 5 regions of mammalian mRNA, which may have functional roles in mRNA translation regulation.