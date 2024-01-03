en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Revolutionary Wireless Gas Sensor Developed for Early Detection of Chemical Warfare Agents

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Revolutionary Wireless Gas Sensor Developed for Early Detection of Chemical Warfare Agents

Scientists have successfully developed a wireless surface acoustic wave (WSAW) gas sensor that operates at 433 MHz for the detection of Dimethyl methylphosphonate (DMMP), a compound often used to simulate chemical warfare agents. This breakthrough sensor, which boasts a unique blend of wireless functionality, small size, and battery-free operation, is set to revolutionize the early detection of chemical warfare agents (CWAs).

A Sensor for Harsh Environments

The state-of-the-art WSAW gas sensor incorporates a YZ lithium niobate (LiNbO3) substrate, metallic interdigital transducers (IDTs), and an antenna. Remarkably, it can function in environments with temperatures ranging from 30°C to 100°C and a relative humidity of less than 60%. The sensor’s signal-to-noise ratio (S/N) was found to decrease with an increased wireless transmission distance, with the most stable baseline noise observed at shorter distances. An optimal wireless transmission distance of 20 cm was applied for further testing, as it provided long-term stability.

Performance under Varying Humidity

An intriguing humidity experiment was conducted to test the performance of the sensor under varying humidity conditions. The results indicated that the phase change of the sensor’s signal increased with humidity up to 60% RH. However, beyond this threshold, fluctuations in the sensor baseline were observed, indicating reduced stability. This observation underscores the sensor’s optimal performance under 60% relative humidity.

Revolutionizing Gas Detection

The gas sensor, prepared using a sensitive polymer film, SXFA, was tested in a newly developed gas generating system. This system utilized ambient air to dilute and recover gas and monitored the concentration in real-time. The sensor’s response to the target gas, DMMP, remained consistent regardless of wireless distance, although baseline noise increased with distance. To ensure the best response time and sensitivity, the thickness of the SXFA film was optimized to around 450 nm. Consistency in the sensor’s performance was achieved by controlling spin coating conditions, confirmed by surface uniformity analysis using atomic force microscopy (AFM) and scanning electron microscopy (SEM). The final tests showed a linear relationship between detection concentration and response signal, with an impressive sensitivity of 4.63 mg/m3 and a minimum detection concentration of 0.48 mg/m3.

This pioneering WSAW gas sensor constitutes a promising development in the field of gas detection. Its superior performance, coupled with its ability to function in harsh conditions and its wireless functionality, makes it a valuable tool in the early detection of chemical warfare agents, potentially saving countless lives in the process.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits

By Salman Akhtar

NASA to Brief Media on Lunar Landing Technologies

By Rizwan Shah

Mountain Pass Hypothesis Tested on Microbial Communities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests

By BNN Correspondents

SpaceX's Starlink Direct-to-Phone Satellites: A Leap Towards Global Mo ...
@Science & Technology · 4 mins
SpaceX's Starlink Direct-to-Phone Satellites: A Leap Towards Global Mo ...
heart comment 0
Underestimating Talent: How Self-Perception Affects Success Among Women From Low Socio-Economic Backgrounds

By Shivani Chauhan

Underestimating Talent: How Self-Perception Affects Success Among Women From Low Socio-Economic Backgrounds
Data.europa.eu Highlights 2023 Achievements in Open Data, Sets Stage for Future

By Dil Bar Irshad

Data.europa.eu Highlights 2023 Achievements in Open Data, Sets Stage for Future
Mountain Microbes: How Climate and Elevation Shape Microbial Communities

By BNN Correspondents

Mountain Microbes: How Climate and Elevation Shape Microbial Communities
Research Supports ‘Body First’ Hypothesis for Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia

By Momen Zellmi

Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
Latest Headlines
World News
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
28 seconds
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
36 seconds
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
2 mins
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
2 mins
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
2 mins
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
3 mins
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
4 mins
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
4 mins
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
43 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app