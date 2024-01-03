en English
Energy

Revolutionary Use of Coal in Next-Generation Electronics Uncovered

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the National Energy Technology Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company have unlocked a revolutionary potential for coal in the production of cutting-edge electronic devices. The team has ingeniously developed a method to convert coal char into nanoscale carbon disks, or ‘carbon dots.’ These carbon dots can be assembled into atomically thin membranes, creating a fertile foundation for constructing 2D transistors and memristors, fundamental components for advanced electronics.

Coal: A New Role in Next-Gen Electronics

The coal-derived carbon layers serve as superior insulators, empowering faster device operating speeds and lower energy consumption. The amorphous nature of these layers and their absence of ‘dangling bonds’ enhances charge transport, eliminating potential slow-downs. This discovery signifies a pivotal shift for coal, repurposing it from a traditional fossil fuel contributor to climate change to a high-tech application resource.

Linking Coal to Microelectronics

As reported in the journal Communications Engineering, the research findings indicate a direct link between coal and microelectronics. This association offers a cleaner and more efficient alternative to the semiconductor industry, revolutionizing its very foundations. The researchers are devoted to developing a process for large-scale manufacturing of these coal-based carbon insulators for industrial use. This pioneering endeavor has the potential to reshape the landscape of the semiconductor industry, marking a significant stride in technological advancement.

Looking Ahead: Coal in the Tech Era

The researchers’ goal to establish a fabrication process for coal-based carbon insulators that can be industrially implemented is a testament to their commitment to innovation. Their work demonstrates how an age-old resource like coal can be transformed and repurposed in an era driven by technology and sustainability. The ability to leverage coal’s inherent properties for high-tech applications could mark a turning point, redefining its role in the energy sector and beyond.

Energy Science & Technology
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

