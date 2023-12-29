en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Revolutionary Study Unveils New Genes and Evolutionary History of Taste Receptors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:01 am EST
Revolutionary Study Unveils New Genes and Evolutionary History of Taste Receptors

A groundbreaking study led by researchers from Kindai University and Meiji University in Japan has revolutionized our understanding of the evolution of taste receptors. The research, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, has debunked prevailing paradigms by identifying five new groups within the TAS1R family of genes. These genes, which were named TAS1R4 to TAS1R8, are responsible for detecting sweet and umami (savory) tastes in mammals.

Revolutionizing Taste Receptor Research

The study’s findings are a significant departure from existing knowledge. The research team conducted a comprehensive genome-wide survey of jawed vertebrates, and the presence or absence of these newly identified genes in various species suggests a convoluted evolutionary history. The discovery of these novel taste receptor genes has significantly expanded the known repertoire of taste receptors, thereby challenging conventional wisdom.

Unveiling Evolutionary Histories

The study also unveiled a fascinating timeline of taste receptor gene evolution. The research indicated that the first TAS1R gene appeared in jawed vertebrates some 615-473 million years ago. Subsequent duplications led to the existence of nine taste receptor genes in the common ancestor of bony vertebrates. However, over time, certain lineages, such as mammals and teleost fishes, retained only three TAS1Rs, indicating an evolutionary trend of gene loss.

Practical Implications and Future Directions

These breakthrough findings have far-reaching implications beyond expanding our understanding of evolutionary biology. The research opens up new avenues in creating food products tailored to the taste preferences of different vertebrates. This could revolutionize the development of pet foods and attractants for fish, amphibians, and reptiles.

In conclusion, this research has not only provided vital insights into the complex evolutionary history of taste receptors but also paved the way for practical applications in diverse fields. As we continue to explore this fascinating realm of taste and perception, we must remember the words of Associate Professor Hidenori Nishihara and Professor Yoshiro Ishimaru, the study’s lead researchers: ‘The diversity and evolution of taste receptors hold the key to understanding the complexity of taste perception mechanisms.’ Indeed, the taste of progress is sweet and savory.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Quantum Industry’s Milestones of 2023: Breakthroughs and Innovations

By Wojciech Zylm

'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial

By María Alejandra Trujillo

NASA's Mission to Intercept 'God of Chaos' Asteroid: A Proactive Step towards Earth's Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placent ...
@Health · 20 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placent ...
heart comment 0
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs

By BNN Correspondents

Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer’s-like Brain Changes

By BNN Correspondents

Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer's-like Brain Changes
National Weather Service Forecasts Light Rain and Mixed Precipitation Across the U.S.

By Mahnoor Jehangir

National Weather Service Forecasts Light Rain and Mixed Precipitation Across the U.S.
SAWS Weather Report: High-Pressure System Influences Weather Patterns Across South Africa

By Mazhar Abbas

SAWS Weather Report: High-Pressure System Influences Weather Patterns Across South Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
3 mins
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
5 mins
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
5 mins
Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
9 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
12 mins
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
13 mins
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
13 mins
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
14 mins
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
14 mins
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
43 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
1 hour
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app