Energy

Revolutionary Solar Technology Set to Transform Consumer Electronics

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
A significant breakthrough in solar technology is set to transform the consumer electronics industry with the development of devices that can charge indoors without the requirement of external power sources. This pioneering light-harvesting technology, ingeniously mirroring photosynthesis in plants, is a substantial deviation from earlier solar cell designs.

A New Era of Solar Technology

Unalike the familiar crystalline silicon-based panels typically gracing rooftops or the amorphous silicon cells used in older solar-powered calculators, this novel technology is a practical application of principles first investigated in the 1960s and developed into functional solar cells in the 1980s. It has taken decades for these cells to be manufactured at levels robust enough and on a scale suitable for consumer applications. With the potential to not only enable devices to charge indoors but also to negate the need for batteries in some instances, this technology stands to change the way electronic devices are powered and maintained fundamentally.

Revolutionizing Indoor Charging

Ambient Photonics has brought to life indoor solar cells capable of harvesting light energy from low-intensity indoor light, thereby eliminating the need for batteries in electronic devices. The company’s groundbreaking bifacial solar cells have the potential to increase the output of conventional silicon cells by as much as 300%. Previewed at CES 2024, these cells have been incorporated into products such as remote controls and wireless keyboards, and a collaboration with Google to release a new solar-powered device in 2024 is underway.

Environmental Implications

This innovative technology has the potential to keep billions of batteries out of landfills and significantly reduce carbon emissions. Ambient Photonics’ bifacial solar cells are designed to capture light energy from both the front and back sides, drastically improving energy production and efficiency. This collaboration between Google and Ambient Photonics heralds a significant leap in how indoor devices are designed and operated, moving towards more sustainable, energy-efficient technology.

Energy Science & Technology
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

