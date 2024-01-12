en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Revolutionary Moss Air Purifier Debuts at CES 2024 Amid Severe Weather Conditions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:48 am EST
Revolutionary Moss Air Purifier Debuts at CES 2024 Amid Severe Weather Conditions

In an astounding display of biotech innovation at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Korean company Mosslab has unveiled a revolutionary device — the Moss Air. This unique air purifier uses live moss to cleanse the air while also serving as a humidifier, offering a symbiotic blend of nature and technology for healthier breathing spaces.

Moss Air: More Than Just an Air Purifier

At the core of the Moss Air is a moss panel that carries out the natural process of photosynthesis, converting carbon dioxide into oxygen. But the technology doesn’t stop there. The device is also capable of removing fine dust and breaking down harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into sugars. This is made possible by the presence of bacteria in the moss, which essentially ‘eats’ these harmful compounds, leaving the air in your surroundings cleaner and safer.

Crafting User-Centric Design

Mosslab has left no stone unturned when it comes to the design of the Moss Air. The device comes with an LED-lit compartment and a removable transparent cover, which makes moss installation a breeze. A magnetic ball in the device can either enable terrarium mode or allow mist to be released into the environment, depending upon the user’s preference. Powering the device is a 1,600mAh battery, which can keep it running for up to eight hours. Additionally, it features a 400ml water tank, ensuring uninterrupted operation for extended periods.

Availability and Price

After a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, the Moss Air is set to hit the market by the end of January 2024. The device will be available on Amazon with a retail price of $99, making this groundbreaking technology accessible to a wide range of consumers. As the world grapples with the impact of extreme weather conditions, from significant flooding in Portland, Maine, to a state of emergency declared in New Jersey due to storms, Moss Air’s debut couldn’t be more timely. As we seek solutions to environmental concerns and technological advancements continue to shape our world, the Moss Air stands as a testament to the potential of biotech to improve our daily lives.

0
Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Environmental Science

See more
1 hour ago
Unveiling the Impact of Tropical Weathering on Smart Material: A Study on MREs
The world of material science has just taken a leap forward, thanks to a comprehensive new study examining the impact of natural weathering on magnetorheological elastomers (MREs) in tropical climates. These advanced materials, composed of silicone rubber and carbonyl iron particles, hold incredible potential for applications from sensors and structural components to adaptive camouflage and
Unveiling the Impact of Tropical Weathering on Smart Material: A Study on MREs
From Poland to NASA: Grzegorz Florczyk's Journey in Atmospheric Research
8 hours ago
From Poland to NASA: Grzegorz Florczyk's Journey in Atmospheric Research
Mysterious Mass Death of Sea Creatures on Australian Beach Sparks Investigation
9 hours ago
Mysterious Mass Death of Sea Creatures on Australian Beach Sparks Investigation
Tropical Weathering Alters Magnetorheological Elastomer: A Scientific Study
2 hours ago
Tropical Weathering Alters Magnetorheological Elastomer: A Scientific Study
Rajasthan's Coal Crisis: An Urgent Plea for Government Intervention
4 hours ago
Rajasthan's Coal Crisis: An Urgent Plea for Government Intervention
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
7 hours ago
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
1 min
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
1 min
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
2 mins
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
2 mins
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
2 mins
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
Senate Advances Bill to Reform State Election Cycle
2 mins
Senate Advances Bill to Reform State Election Cycle
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
3 mins
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
6 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
9 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
6 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app