Revolutionary Method Discovers New Exoplanets in Kepler Photometry Data

In a revolutionary stride within the realm of astronomy, a novel scientific methodology dubbed GPU Phase Folding (GPFC) has been introduced for the discovery of new exoplanets within Kepler photometry data. This innovative technique harnesses the power of Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) alongside Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) to seek out exoplanetary transits, achieving significantly accelerated results compared to the conventional Box-fitting Least Squares method.

A Leap in Exoplanetary Discovery

With the application of a standard commercial GPU card, the GPFC method can execute searches of known Kepler Object of Interest (KOI) photometry data within a few hours. This method has already yielded five promising sub-Earth, short-period candidates, all distinguished by their particularly diminutive sizes and swift orbital periods around their respective stars.

Breaking Records with K00446.c

Among these, K00446.c stands out, registering as the second smallest Ultra-Short Period (USP) planet discovered to date. With a radius of a mere 0.461 Earth radii (R⊕), it completes its orbit in less than a day. The other candidates – K01821.b, K01522.c, K03404.b, and K04978.b also display small radii and rapid orbits, with three of them being the smallest among all confirmed USPs orbiting G dwarfs in the Kepler dataset.

Implications for Future Space Missions

This discovery underscores the efficacy of the GPFC method and its potential in facilitating the search for small transiting exoplanets in existing and upcoming space transit mission data. The findings of this study are slated for publication in the renowned Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), reaffirming its significance in the field of astronomy.