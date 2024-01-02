en English
Energy

Revolutionary Discovery in Nuclear Fusion: Magnetic Perturbations Could Enhance Fusion Performance

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Revolutionary Discovery in Nuclear Fusion: Magnetic Perturbations Could Enhance Fusion Performance

Researchers at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility, supported by the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, Office of Fusion Energy Sciences, have made a game-changing discovery in the field of nuclear fusion, a finding that has the potential to significantly enhance fusion performance while controlling edge localized modes (ELMs). This discovery has been published in the prestigious journal, Physical Review Letters in November 2022.

Unraveling the Mystery of Magnetic Perturbations

Scientists have identified a novel regime in which applied magnetic perturbations can improve confinement in the pedestal region of a tokamak plasma. This result leads to an increased electron density and, subsequently, improved fusion performance. This finding contradicts the previous belief that magnetic perturbations would limit fusion output by reducing plasma pressure.

Understanding the Impact of Density Turbulence

The improved confinement is attributed to the reduction of density turbulence caused by the magnetic perturbations. This reduction results in particles moving inward, a phenomenon that enhances fusion performance. These findings suggest a potential solution to mitigate ELMs without compromising fusion performance. ELMs are instabilities that result from extreme pressure gradients in the pedestal, causing bursts of energy and particles to strike the tokamak wall, potentially damaging the device.

Fusion Energy: Powering the Future

This research is particularly important for the construction of future fusion pilot plants, which will have to operate at power levels where ELMs can be detrimental. The discovery paves the way for the design of tokamak magnetic perturbation systems that can both enhance fusion performance and control ELMs. Meanwhile, Korea’s ‘artificial sun’ KSTAR has received an upgrade to withstand temperatures six times hotter than the center of the sun, using a tungsten divertor. This upgrade aims to sustain plasma for 300 seconds by 2026, contributing to the development of the ITER project in France. Fusion energy is known to generate three to four times more energy than fission and does not produce radioactive waste or release carbon dioxide.

Energy Science & Technology
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

