Science & Technology

Revolutionary Breakthrough in Renewable Energy: The Rise of Efficient Solar Technology

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Renewable Energy: The Rise of Efficient Solar Technology

In the world of renewable energy, a breakthrough has been accomplished that could potentially restructure the industry. A team of scientists from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has achieved a feat in solar technology by developing a new type of solar panel that is substantially more efficient than the existing models. The innovative perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells are paving the way for an abundant, affordable, clean energy future.

From Laboratory to Market

With a focus on enhancing solar efficiency, the team is working tirelessly to meet Saudi Arabia’s ambitious solar targets. Their research paper outlines key challenges and proposes solutions for commercialization, including geographical testing and accelerated stability testing. Industry experts predict that the market for these perovskite/silicon tandems will exceed $10 billion within a decade.

In a similar development, Chinese solar perovskite specialist, Mellow Energy, in collaboration with Jinan University, has developed a new manufacturing process for perovskite solar modules. The process enables the formation of a protective layer at the interface between the perovskite absorber and the electron transport layer. Indoor solar cell developer, Perovskia Solar, is also setting up a factory in Switzerland expected to produce 1 million of its custom-designed perovskite devices annually.

International Collaboration for Solar Innovation

On a global scale, researchers at RMIT University’s School of Science, Monash University, and Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) have harnessed artificial intelligence to accelerate the design and production of perovskite solar cells. Furthermore, a group of scientists in Korea has developed a new perovskite-silicon solar cell design using a top perovskite PV device with an energy bandgap of 1.67 eV and a new self-assembly monolayer based on carbazole.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences has also unveiled a high-efficiency perovskite solar cell with a purported peak efficiency rating of 26.1%, by using 1-(Phenylsulfonyl)pyrrole (PSP) as an additive. These advancements reflect the international collaboration and commitment towards a sustainable energy future.

Renewable Power Capacity on the Rise

According to data, the world’s new renewable power capacity grew by 50% last year, with almost 510 gigawatts of renewables installed in 2023. This marks a record for the 22nd straight year. Notably, a significant plunge in solar panel prices has enabled China to deploy a record amount of new clean power production in 2023. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that China will build about 30% more renewable capacity than the rest of the world combined from 2023 to 2028. Meanwhile, wind power is growing at a slower rate due to supply chain issues, inflation, and higher borrowing costs affecting projects in Europe and the US.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

