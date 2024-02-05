Revolutionary Biocontainment System for Yeast Unveiled in New Study

Researchers have developed a robust biocontainment system for the yeast S. cerevisiae, offering a potential tool for safe biotechnological applications involving genetically modified organisms. The system is based on an estrogen receptor-derived destabilizing domain (ERdd) degron, designed to tightly control the survival of yeast cells by making essential proteins dependent on the presence of estradiol.

Ground-Breaking Approach in Biocontainment

By screening over 70 essential genes, the team identified candidates that could be effectively controlled with this biocontainment approach. This engineered system demonstrated an escape frequency - the rate at which cells can evade the containment mechanism - of 10^-8, surpassing the stringency of previously described single-component safeguards.

Methodology and Findings

The team leveraged the yeast GFP collection to systematically tag essential genes with the ERdd degron, using CRISPR/Cas9 mediated genome editing. Through a large-scale screening, several strains were identified that showed clear dependence on estradiol for proper growth. The most stringent strains were further analyzed, some exhibiting growth similar to wild-type yeast in the presence of estradiol, indicating that the safeguard did not compromise fitness under permissive conditions.

Dual ERdd-Tagged Strains

Furthermore, dual ERdd-tagged strains were created, which exhibited even stricter dependence on estradiol for survival. The escape frequency of these strains was below the detection limit of the assay, pointing towards a highly effective containment system. Escape mutants were sequenced to investigate the containment escape mechanism, revealing that mutations leading to the inactivation of the ERdd tag were the primary escape route.

To further strengthen the system, an ERdd fusion that omitted the non-essential C-terminal domain of a target protein was created, thereby reducing escape frequencies. Overall, this study presents a stringent biocontainment system for yeast that employs a switchable degron to control cell survival, marking a significant advancement in yeast biocontainment system development.