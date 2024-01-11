en English
Science & Technology

Revolution in Spintronics: Controlling Magnetization with Low Electric Field

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Spintronics, an emerging frontier in technology, seeks to harness the properties of electron spins, specifically their magnetic moments, for information storage and processing. The key to this realm lies in the ability to control magnetization direction using a low electric field, a feat that promises to catapult spintronic devices beyond conventional electronics in performance.

Strain-Induced Control Mechanism Unearthed

A team of Japanese researchers, including Jun Okabayashi from the University of Tokyo, has made a significant breakthrough in this field. They discovered a strain-induced orbital control mechanism in interfacial multiferroics, enabling the control of magnetization using a low electric field. This control mechanism is pivotal in designing materials with a powerful magnetoelectric effect.

Low Electric Field: The Key to Efficiency

The use of a low electric field not only conserves energy but also opens up possibilities for the miniaturization and integration of spintronic components into existing electronic structures. This innovative approach is a significant stride towards the development of efficient spintronic devices and a new breed of information writing technology that consumes less power.

Implications for Modern Electronics

The implications of this research extend beyond mere energy conservation. The integration of spintronic components into current electronic architectures could herald the advent of faster, more energy-efficient computing devices and storage solutions. The breakthrough in controlling magnetization direction signifies a crucial milestone in the evolution of modern electronics, promising a future where technology is not just smarter, but also more sustainable.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

