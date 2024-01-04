en English
Science & Technology

Revolution in Mollusk Study: Nondestructive Imaging Technique Enhances Visualization

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
In a major development in the field of malacology, the study of mollusks, a nondestructive imaging technique has been developed that significantly enhances the visualization of soft tissues in mollusks with intact shells. This new approach, which utilizes propagation-based phase contrast X-ray imaging, mitigates the need for damaging samples, a common requirement in traditional imaging techniques like histology and micro computed tomography (micro-CT).

Addressing the Challenge of Imaging Hard or Brittle Regions

Typically, conventional imaging techniques struggle to provide sufficient contrast, especially when the samples under study are hard or brittle, as in the case of mollusk shells. This challenge has been an impediment in the field of malacology, where the preservation of specimens is critical for scientific analysis and the conservation of rare samples.

A Leap Forward in Nondestructive Imaging

The new imaging approach was put to the test at the SPring-8 BL20B2 synchrotron beamline, where it yielded impressive results. There was a marked improvement in the contrast of soft tissues, and the technique also showed the ability to distinguish between different crystal forms in the shells. Moreover, the method made it possible to identify growth rings, critical for aging the specimen and understanding the environmental conditions during its lifetime.

Utilizing the Wave Nature of X-rays

Unlike traditional imaging techniques that rely on absorption, this technique capitalizes on the wave nature of X-rays, focusing on phase shift. This is particularly effective for materials with low atomic numbers. With this breakthrough, researchers now have a promising nondestructive alternative for studying complex biological structures encased in hard materials. This development could open up new avenues of research, such as in vivo imaging, while addressing issues associated with limited contrast and the need for sample destruction.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

