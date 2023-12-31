en English
Science & Technology

Reviving the Ancient: 100 Million Year Old Microbes Brought Back to Life

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:26 pm EST
Reviving the Ancient: 100 Million Year Old Microbes Brought Back to Life

In an unprecedented scientific breakthrough, researchers have successfully reanimated microorganisms that lay dormant for over 100 million years. These ancient microbes, discovered in sediments in the depths of the South Pacific Gyre, one of the ocean’s most barren regions, have astounded the scientific community, challenging our perceptions of the extremities of life.

Unearthing the Improbable

The South Pacific Gyre, a marine desert, concealed these microorganisms deep beneath its seabed. The researchers extracted the sediment samples from an incredible depth of more than 5,700 meters of water and additional hundreds of meters of sediment. The retrieval and subsequent revival of these microorganisms represent a scientific feat of remarkable proportions.

Reviving the Dormant

Upon extraction, the ancient microbes were introduced to conducive conditions in a laboratory setting. Astonishingly, these life forms, dormant for countless millennia, revived and resumed their growth and multiplication. This singular phenomenon suggests that microbial life on Earth possesses an extraordinary endurance, surviving potentially over geological timescales, far longer than previously believed.

Beyond Earthly Boundaries

The implications of this discovery extend beyond our planet’s confines. By demonstrating the survival potential of these resilient microbes, scientists have broadened the scope of habitats in which life might exist. This could significantly influence the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life, expanding the potential realms where we might find signs of existence beyond Earth.

Science & Technology
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

