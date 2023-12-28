Revisiting 2023: A Year of Milestones in Space Exploration

The year 2023 marked a significant shift in global space exploration, with a concentrated focus on lunar expeditions. International space agencies and private companies alike pushed the boundaries of technology and knowledge, launching ambitious projects that made considerable strides in space science. This article revisits the milestones achieved in 2023, as detailed in the feature ‘2023 Revisited’ by CGTN reporter Wu Lei.

China’s Triumphs and Trials

China celebrated its 65th orbital launch and the 20th anniversary of its first manned spaceflight in 2023, signifying its growing prowess in space exploration. The country also experienced setbacks, as incidents involving rocket booster stages falling near inhabited areas underscored the need for safety enhancements. Despite the challenges, China is looking towards a future filled with space ambitions, with preparations for the launch of Chang’e 6, a robotic lunar exploration mission, already underway.

Global Lunar Missions

The moon was a central figure in the space exploration narrative of 2023. India’s Chandrayaan 3 made a historic soft landing on the moon’s south pole, while Japan’s SLIM mission successfully entered lunar orbit. Unfortunately, Russia’s Luna 25 mission, launched in August, crashed on the moon. These missions aimed to enrich our understanding of lunar surface and environment, and to establish the moon as a landing site for spacecraft destined beyond its orbit.

Understanding the Human Body in Space

Amidst the technological advancements, scientists delved into the effects of space on the human body, in preparation for long-term space missions. Research focused on potential astronaut hibernation methods, the influence of microgravity on the human brain, and the selection of ideal personality traits for Mars settlements.

Advancements and Discoveries

Besides lunar exploration, 2023 brought other significant developments in space exploration. Japanese researchers discovered uracil on an asteroid, and NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission returned material from asteroid Bennu. NASA’s Artemis II mission plans to send astronauts circling the moon in 2024, and the OSIRIS-APEX mission is set to study asteroid Apophis during its close encounter with Earth in 2029.

The Future of Space Exploration

As we look forward to 2024, the achievements of the past year lay the groundwork for future space exploration. From the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission on the moon’s surface to the exploration of the effects of solar activity on technology, our understanding of the cosmos continues to expand. As we prepare for the potential disruptions of increased solar activity, the role of artificial intelligence in astronomy grows, with AI being used to identify and classify supernovae in real time.