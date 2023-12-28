en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Revisiting 2023: A Year of Milestones in Space Exploration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
Revisiting 2023: A Year of Milestones in Space Exploration

The year 2023 marked a significant shift in global space exploration, with a concentrated focus on lunar expeditions. International space agencies and private companies alike pushed the boundaries of technology and knowledge, launching ambitious projects that made considerable strides in space science. This article revisits the milestones achieved in 2023, as detailed in the feature ‘2023 Revisited’ by CGTN reporter Wu Lei.

China’s Triumphs and Trials

China celebrated its 65th orbital launch and the 20th anniversary of its first manned spaceflight in 2023, signifying its growing prowess in space exploration. The country also experienced setbacks, as incidents involving rocket booster stages falling near inhabited areas underscored the need for safety enhancements. Despite the challenges, China is looking towards a future filled with space ambitions, with preparations for the launch of Chang’e 6, a robotic lunar exploration mission, already underway.

Global Lunar Missions

The moon was a central figure in the space exploration narrative of 2023. India’s Chandrayaan 3 made a historic soft landing on the moon’s south pole, while Japan’s SLIM mission successfully entered lunar orbit. Unfortunately, Russia’s Luna 25 mission, launched in August, crashed on the moon. These missions aimed to enrich our understanding of lunar surface and environment, and to establish the moon as a landing site for spacecraft destined beyond its orbit.

Understanding the Human Body in Space

Amidst the technological advancements, scientists delved into the effects of space on the human body, in preparation for long-term space missions. Research focused on potential astronaut hibernation methods, the influence of microgravity on the human brain, and the selection of ideal personality traits for Mars settlements.

Advancements and Discoveries

Besides lunar exploration, 2023 brought other significant developments in space exploration. Japanese researchers discovered uracil on an asteroid, and NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission returned material from asteroid Bennu. NASA’s Artemis II mission plans to send astronauts circling the moon in 2024, and the OSIRIS-APEX mission is set to study asteroid Apophis during its close encounter with Earth in 2029.

The Future of Space Exploration

As we look forward to 2024, the achievements of the past year lay the groundwork for future space exploration. From the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission on the moon’s surface to the exploration of the effects of solar activity on technology, our understanding of the cosmos continues to expand. As we prepare for the potential disruptions of increased solar activity, the role of artificial intelligence in astronomy grows, with AI being used to identify and classify supernovae in real time.

0
International Relations Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Apple Resumes Sales of Popular Apple Watch Amid Patent Dispute

By Momen Zellmi

Reduced Sentences for Ex-Navy Personnel in Qatar: India's MEA Continues Active Engagement

By Rafia Tasleem

Putin Assures Xi Jinping of a Prolonged '5-Year War' in Ukraine

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Anticipated Fed Rate Cuts Drive Global Stock Market Gains

By Muhammad Jawad

China-U.S. Military Dialogue: A Constructive Step toward Stability ...
@China · 12 mins
China-U.S. Military Dialogue: A Constructive Step toward Stability ...
heart comment 0
DABS and Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

DABS and Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024
Bayat Foundation distributes food and non-food items to needy families in Ghor

By Muhammad Jawad

Bayat Foundation distributes food and non-food items to needy families in Ghor
Kim Jong-un Calls for Accelerated Weapons Production Amidst Rising Tensions with US

By Ebenezer Mensah

Kim Jong-un Calls for Accelerated Weapons Production Amidst Rising Tensions with US
Uzbekistan and China: An Emerging Economic Partnership under the BRI

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Uzbekistan and China: An Emerging Economic Partnership under the BRI
Latest Headlines
World News
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
2 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
2 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
4 mins
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
5 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
6 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
7 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
9 mins
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
9 mins
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
10 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
6 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
10 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
39 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
48 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
58 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app