Revamped EDGE2 System Reshuffles Conservation Priorities

Conservation biologists from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) have introduced an innovative method known as EDGE2, a revision of the original EDGE (Evolutionarily Distinct and Globally Endangered) system established in 2007. This updated approach refines the prioritization of conservation efforts for species based on their uniqueness and the level of endangerment faced by their relatives.

Revamping the Conservation Priority List

The original EDGE system aimed at focusing conservation efforts on distinct branches of the tree of life, steering clear of closely related species, or 'twigs'. The revised method incorporates a more sophisticated handling of uncertainties and the threat levels to related species. This recalibration has led to a reshuffling of the priority list for mammals, although 97 out of the top 100 species remain unchanged.

New Front-runners for Conservation

Emerging at the top of the revised list are three mammals: the mountain pygmy possum, the aye-aye, and Leadbeater's possum. While some species have maintained or even improved their rankings due to the acquisition of new knowledge, others have been removed from the list. Notably, 40% of previously recognized EDGE species no longer meet the criteria under the new system.

Loss of an Aquatic Icon

The baiji, or Yangtze river dolphin, which once occupied the top spot on the original EDGE list, is now believed to be extinct. This poignant loss underscores the urgency and importance of these revised conservation efforts.

The findings of this study, along with the EDGE2 method, have been published in the journal PLOS Biology. In addition, the Room2Roam project, funded through the NASA Ecological Forecasting Program, is leveraging advanced data analysis and coordination to improve wildlife management efforts across borders.

The project employs a new interactive platform allowing groups to design and share methods for processing and assessing wildlife monitoring data. Managers are utilizing these emergent tools and receiving automated analyses for near real-time alerts to identify and respond to potential threats. This collaborative conservation work holds the promise of expanding protected land and garnering public support for maintaining migration corridors in various regions.