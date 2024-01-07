Retired Director Witnesses Rare Supernumerary Rainbow in Wales

In a stunning display of atmospheric artistry, Alan Musgrave, a retired company director, witnessed an extraordinary spectacle during his leisurely walk on the Llŷn Peninsula. What initially appeared to be a colossal, multi-hued luminous sphere hovering over the horizon near Porthmadog, turned out to be an exceptional atmospheric phenomenon.

Awe-Inspiring Spectacle

Estimated to be 100 meters in diameter, the radiant orb was unlike anything Musgrave had encountered in his 58 years frequenting the area. Despite the object’s seemingly gargantuan size, Musgrave conceded that distance could have played tricks on the actual proportions of the spectacle.

The ‘Portal’ Hypothesis

Sharing his experience on Facebook, along with a photograph that he felt failed to do justice to the actual spectacle, Musgrave sparked a wave of speculations. Some suggested the phenomenon to be a ‘portal’ to another dimension, a testament to the spectacle’s otherworldly allure.

Demystifying the Phenomenon

However, a more plausible explanation unfolded as residents of Harlech and Porthmadog reported observing an exceptionally vivid rainbow, complete with secondary and supernumerary rainbows. The latter, a relatively scarce occurrence, transpires when water droplets in the atmosphere are nearly uniform in size, resulting in multiple faint inner lines within the primary rainbow.

Aftermath of Storm Henk

The passage of Storm Henk further heightened this atmospheric spectacle. Another supernumerary rainbow was seen over Black Rock Sands beach, forming a semi-circle adorned with reversed colors in its secondary bow.

Having digested these accounts, Musgrave now comprehends that the spectacle he saw was likely twin semi-circular bows distorted by atmospheric conditions. This understanding led him to dismiss his initial extraterrestrial hypothesis and appreciate the more earthly explanation. The prevalence of the rainbows indicated smaller raindrops, possibly signaling an end to the intense post-Christmas rainfall in the region.