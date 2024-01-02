en English
Science & Technology

Researchers Unearth Unique Superconducting Phase in UTe2

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Researchers Unearth Unique Superconducting Phase in UTe2

In a pioneering new study, scientists have conducted experimental research on micron-sized samples of UTe2, a material known for its unique magnetic and superconducting properties. Using focused ion beam (FIB) microfabrication, the samples were meticulously prepared for precise measurements in pulsed magnetic fields reaching up to 70 T. This technique allowed researchers to navigate the typically noisy environment of pulsed fields and trace metamagnetic and superconducting transitions within the b-c plane of UTe2.

Discovery of a High-Field Superconducting Phase

The research team confirmed the emergence of a high-field superconducting (hfSC) phase at a tilt angle of around 30 degrees in fields exceeding 40 T. They extrapolated the maximum upper critical field to 73 T, determining its fluctuation with angle. The scientific community has long recognized UTe2 as a potential spin triplet heavy fermion superconductor, showcasing several distinct superconducting phases and a record-breaking upper critical field of μ0Hc2 73 T. This study further cements its fascinating properties.

An Anomalous Hall Effect Component

One significant finding of the study was the severe suppression of the Hall coefficient as the field orientation nears the hfSC region, which includes an anomalous Hall effect (AHE) component. This suggests a link between the suppression of the AHE around 30 degrees and the emergence of the hfSC phase, possibly due to a field-induced enhancement of pairing strength and angle-dependent band polarization.

Further Research Required

While the research provides valuable insights into the magnetic anisotropy and the relationship between superconductivity and magnetic properties in UTe2, more work is needed. The decrease in torque around the 25-degree angle range remains a mystery that further research needs to unravel. Thus, while this study makes significant strides towards understanding UTe2, it also opens up new avenues for future exploration.

Science & Technology
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

