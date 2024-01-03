en English
Science & Technology

Researchers Uncover Magnetic Dynamics in Amorphous Fe-Gd System

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
In an unprecedented research revelation, scientists have delved into the behavior of magnetic domains in an amorphous Fe-Gd system, harnessing the power of resonant X-ray scattering techniques and spin dynamics calculations. The study’s main focus was a non-equilibrium process where magnetic domains, epitomized by periodic stripes, respond to changes in an applied magnetic field.

Impact of Magnetic Field on Stripe Width

One of the pivotal observations of the research was that as the magnetic field intensifies, it broadens the width of the majority magnetic stripes that align with the field. Meanwhile, the width of the minority stripes is tethered by the system’s exchange length. This disparity results in local forces causing half-periods of the minority domains to be annihilated instead of a uniform movement of domain walls, consequently leading to local adjustments in domain sizes.

Steps in Domain Periodicity

A striking discovery was the emergence of steps in the domain periodicity as a function of the magnetic field, attributed to the anisotropy inherent in the material. The researchers identified three distinct magnetic phases: disordered stripe, ordered stripe, and skyrmions, manipulated by tweaking the temperature or magnetic field.

Theoretical Model and Experimental Setup

The researchers also masterminded a theoretical model to elucidate the step-like features observed in the system’s response to the magnetic field. The model underscores the role of anisotropy, exchange interaction, dipole-dipole interaction, and the external magnetic field. The experimental setup consisted of an X-ray beam tuned to the Fe L edge and the use of a charge-coupled device camera to capture the scattering pattern.

The research has shed light on how the domain periodicity evolves through abrupt jumps and modulated periodicities, with the steps in domain sizes changing in multiples of the system’s exchange length. These findings are a seminal contribution to the understanding of magnetic domain dynamics in materials with spin textures and the impact of thermal fluctuations on these processes.

Science & Technology
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

